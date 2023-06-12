Home » Erdogan came to Azerbaijan – Political News
Erdogan came to Azerbaijan – Political News

Erdogan came to Azerbaijan – Political News

President Recep Tayyip Erdoganfollowing the TRNC program, which he completed within the scope of his first abroad visits after his election as president, with the “TC-TUR” plane to the capital city. Bakucame to

Erdoğan‘I, Heydar Alivev At the International Airport, First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Halef Halefov, Azerbaijan‘of Ankara Ambassador Reşad Mammadov, Türkiyeof Baku Ambassador Cahit Bağcı and embassy staff were welcomed.

President Erdogan with his wife Emine ErdoganMinister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, Minister of National Defense Yaşar Güler, Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu, AK Party Deputy Chairman and Party Spokesperson Ömer Çelik, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, MIT President İbrahim Kalın and Presidency Defense Industry President Haluk Görgün also came to Azerbaijan.

ErdoğanPresident of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with.

