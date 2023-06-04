Erdogan is trying to restart with a massive government reshuffle

In the evening, Erdogan presented his new cabinet, with respected economist Mehmet Simsek as finance minister. This is seen as a departure from the previous inflationary policy.

When he was sworn in before the 600 members of parliament, Erdogan had promised “to carry out his duty impartially”. The 69-year-old prevailed in last Sunday’s run-off election with 52 percent of the votes against the social democratic opposition candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

“I swear, as President, to use all my strength to protect the existence and independence of the state,” said the President at the ceremony, which was broadcast live on Turkish television. Erdogan promised not to deviate from the rule of law and the secular principles of the republic founded 100 years ago by the first President Mustafa Kemal Ataturk. After the swearing-in, Erdogan’s supporters rose and applauded for several minutes. However, some opposition MPs refused to stand up.

“New Era” proclaimed

In the pouring rain, Erdogan walked from parliament to the mausoleum of the republic’s founder Ataturk, where he proclaimed a “new era” and promised to “bring home as soon as possible” those who had fled the affected region after the devastating earthquake on February 6. . At least 50,000 people lost their lives in the earthquake and around three million people left their destroyed cities.

Erdogan then gave a surprisingly conciliatory speech in his gigantic presidential palace on a hill in Ankara. He expects the opposition “to stand up for Turkey’s well-being and democracy with a sense of responsibility.” Erdogan called on “the parties” but also “journalists, writers, civil society and artists” to “reconcile themselves with the national will”. He did not mention the tens of thousands of representatives of these groups who are currently in prison.

With his wife Emine at his side, Erdogan further pledged to “embrace all of Turkey’s 85 million residents, regardless of their political views, origins and beliefs (…)”. “Turkey needs unity and solidarity more than ever,” added the President.

Heads of State and Government at their inauguration

Several heads of state and government as well as NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attended the inauguration. Stoltenberg sat in the front row at the festive dinner. During his visit to Ankara, he wants to persuade Erdogan to give up his opposition to Sweden joining NATO. The Scandinavian country had sent its ex-Prime Minister Carl Bildt to Ankara to raise the spirits for NATO membership.

Erdogan’s guests included Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, despite decades of strained relations between the two countries. Pashinyan’s Azerbaijani arch-rival, President Ilham Aliyev, also came to Ankara as a traditional ally of Turkey, as did Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who, like Erdogan, is blocking Sweden’s NATO accession. Also present were Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, as well as the heads of state of numerous African countries, including Rwanda, Somalia, South Africa and Algeria – a testament to Turkey’s active diplomacy on the continent.

New government introduced

After dinner, Erdogan presented his new government. Most of the ministerial posts have been reappointed, with the return of ex-Finance Minister Simsek likely to have particular political relevance. His appointment as finance minister is seen as a signal that Erdogan is abandoning his interest rate policy, which is incompatible with economic logic. Despite skyrocketing inflation, the President had kept interest rates low for years in order to boost the economy. The result was a further devaluation of the national currency, the lira, and a massive loss of prosperity, which almost cost Erdogan his renewed victory in the presidential election. Simsek is considered a representative of an orthodox financial and economic policy, which is likely to give up Erdogan’s low interest rate policy.

ANKARA. After his re-election, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been sworn in for another five-year term.

Erdogan also brought close confidants to important posts. Secret service chief Hakan Fidan becomes the new foreign minister. Mevlut Cavusoglu has to resign after ten years as chief diplomat. The new defense minister is Erdogan’s former chief of staff, Yasar Güler, and the new interior minister is Istanbul’s former governor, Ali Yerlikaya. The only woman in the cabinet is the new family minister, Mahinur Özdemir Göktas.

The new members of parliament were elected in the first ballot on May 14 and sworn in on Friday. After the election, Erdogan’s coalition government retains a majority in the National Assembly.

The Islamic conservative 69-year-old has been in charge of the country’s fortunes for 20 years: as prime minister since 2003 and as president from 2014. Erdogan has ruled in an increasingly authoritarian manner over the years; Critics accuse him of suppressing the opposition. Before the presidential election, however, he had said that this would be his last term.