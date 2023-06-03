Erdogan re-sworn in as President of Türkiye

Status: 03.06.2023 4:05 p.m

Turkish President Erdogan has started his third term in Ankara. NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg also attended the swearing-in ceremony. The presentation of the new cabinet is eagerly awaited.

Re-elected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been sworn in for another five-year term. The oath the 69-year-old took in the capital, Ankara, said he would uphold the values ​​of the secular republic and uphold human rights.

Erdogan received applause from his AKP party and its partners, members of the opposition parties flouted the rules and did not stand up in protest. The ceremony ended with a 101 gun salute.

Also NATO general secretary upon swearing

According to the state news agency Anadolu, more than 30 heads of state, including those from South Africa, Venezuela, Pakistan and Libya, took part in the swearing-in ceremony. According to NATO, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also traveled to Ankara.

A visit to the mausoleum of the founder of the secular republic, Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, was planned in Ankara later on Saturday, according to the presidential office. In addition, Erdogan will take part in an inauguration ceremony in his presidential palace and receive visitors from abroad for a state dinner.

Who does that Ministry of Finance?

The new cabinet should also be announced in the evening. The decision on the occupation of the Ministry of Finance is awaited with great excitement. Inflation in Turkey is currently at 44 percent. Experts blame Erdogan’s interest rate policy for this. The lira had lost value after his re-election. The former economics minister and former deputy prime minister Mehmet Simsek is being traded as a candidate.

Erdogan was confirmed as president in a runoff election last Sunday with a good 52 percent of the vote. By May 14, his party and its partners had already won a majority in parliament.

Erdogan has been in charge of the country’s fortunes for 20 years: initially as prime minister from 2003 and as president from 2014. Erdogan has ruled in an increasingly authoritarian manner over the years, and critics accuse him of suppressing the opposition. The recent election was considered unfair because of the AKP’s and Erdogan’s control over state resources and the country’s media.