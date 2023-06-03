Recep Tayyip Erdogan took office this Saturday for a new five-year term as President of Turkey, the second in a row, and has promised to “continue working hard to make his “Vision of the Century of Turkey” a reality.

“In the next five years we will continue to work hard to realize our Vision of the Century for Turkey. May Allah pave the way for us. My soul rests in peace,” Erdogan wrote in the historic Book of Anitkabir, deposited in the mausoleum of the founder of modern Turkey, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Erdogan has left the National Palace in a convoy escorted by police motorcycles and has gone to the headquarters of the Grand National Assembly, where he has been received with carnations thrown by supporters.

Once inside, he formally took office before the interim president of the Chamber, Devlet Bahçeli, using the official formula.

Erdogan has been applauded by deputies from his Law and Justice Party and his allies from the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). Deputies from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) did not rise during the ceremony. Then they have padlocked the Turkish anthem.

After the oath of office, the convoy went to Atatürk’s tomb, where he placed a wreath and signed the aforementioned Book of Anitkabir.

What remains now is the Initiation Ceremony scheduled at the Presidential Palace at 6:00 p.m., when 101 artillery salutes will be fired. Erdogan will be accompanied by a cavalry unit and will perform by the Presidential Symphony Orchestra, the Presidency State Turkish Classical Choir and a military band.

The ceremony will be attended by the presidents of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev; Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro; Bulgaria, Rumen Radev; Gabon, Ali So You Are Deceived; Guinea Bissau, Umaro Sissoco Embalo; South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa; Montenegro, Yakov Milatovic; Kazakhstan, Kasim Comert Tokayev; Kyrgyzstan, Sadir Caparov; Congo, Denis Sassou N’Guesso; Kosovo, Vjosa Osmani; Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar; Northern Macedonia, Stevo Pendarovski; Uzbekistan, Sevket Mirziyoyev; Rwanda, Paul Kagame; Senegal, Macky Sall; Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud; Togo, Faure Essozimna Gnassingbe; Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedov; Bangladesh, Mohammed Shahabuddin Chuppu, and Guinea, Mamady Doumbouya.

In addition there are thirteen prime ministers, among them those of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif; Hungary, Viktor Orbán; Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan and Libya, Abdulhamid Dibeybe. There is also representation from NATO, with Jens Stoltenberg, from Russia, China and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Erdogan won the second round of the Turkish elections on May 28 with 52.18 percent of the vote against his rival, opposition candidate Kemal Kiliçdaroglu, who achieved 47.82 percent of the vote, according to official results.