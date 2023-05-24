Home » Erdogan’s thanks to voters abroad – Current News
President ErdoganIn his post on his social media account, “The voting process abroad, which started on May 20, has been completed as of today. I would like to thank each and every one of my brothers who flocked to the ballot boxes, reflecting their will and proudly representing our nation all over the world, even though they are far from their homeland.” used his statements.

Stating that voting procedures at customs gates and airports will continue until 17.00 on May 28, Erdoğan said, “I call on our citizens, who have not yet been able to vote, to take advantage of this opportunity.” said.

Emphasizing that a record turnout was achieved in the second round of the presidential election, as in the May 14 elections, Erdoğan said, “Despite the efforts of the separatist organization sympathizers and enemies of democracy to prevent it, you have embraced your choice and achieved a great success. You have done your civic duty in the best possible way, you have handed over the flag of democracy to us. May God be pleased with you all. I hope our nation will do justice to this trust on May 28, and turn the ballot boxes into a place of feast.” made its assessment.

