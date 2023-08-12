Erfurt starts in Schweina in the Thuringia Cup

RWE coach Fabian Gerber doesn’t want to approach the match any differently than a league game, despite the supposed favorite position. All processes in the preparation are the same, explained in an interview with sports in the east. After the early and unfortunate elimination in the second round last year, there was nothing to make up for, but of course it’s now about getting as far as possible. His captain Andrej Startsev is there in an interview with the Thuringian state newspaper clearer: “It’s still in my head, I certainly haven’t forgotten this bitter defeat. Something like this mustn’t happen to us again. We want to win and ultimately get the state cup,” he explained. The associated qualification for the DFB Cup is a “big deal” for players, fans and the club.

2,000 spectators expected in Schweina

In terms of personnel, Gerber can draw on almost unlimited resources, only Artur Mergel and Robbie Felssberg have minor ailments. It is not yet clear for both of them whether they will be fit by the weekend. The people of the state capital have gathered plenty of information about their opponents and were there with three observers at the weekend for the start of the league game.

On Saturday, RWE will appear in what is likely to be a full “Glücksbrunn Arena” in Schweina. About 2,000 spectators are expected. This is an additional motivation for the players, as Schweina coach Olaf Gabriel explains insuedthuringen.de revealed: “Other than that, I don’t need to do much more in terms of motivation. It’s the highlight of our season and everyone wants to be in a game like this. We’re clear about our role. We’re clearly outsiders who want to stand up to the favorites and want to challenge as much as possible.”