Eric Trump Denies Involvement in Fraudulent Financial Statements at Trump Organization Trial

Eric Trump Denies Involvement in Alleged Fraudulent Financial Statements at Trump Organization Trial

Former President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, took the stand on Thursday in the civil fraud trial against the Trump Organization in New York. He vehemently denied any involvement in or awareness of financial statements that state attorneys claim fraudulently inflated his father’s wealth and the value of the family business.

Eric’s appearance followed his brother, Donald Trump Jr.’s, testimony earlier that day. Both Trump sons serve as executive vice presidents of the Trump Organization, making them key figures in the trial. New York Attorney General Letitia James is suing Donald Trump, his company, and top executives—including Eric and Donald Jr.—for allegedly inflating the former president’s net worth in financial statements.

During his testimony, Eric Trump became visibly irritated when attempting to clarify the prosecutors’ questions. He asserted that he “never had anything to do with the financial disclosure statement” and had no knowledge of it until the trial. However, State Attorney Andrew Amer presented decade-old emails that seemed to imply Eric’s involvement.

In one of the emails, the then-Trump Organization controller requested information from Eric to complete one of his father’s financial statements. Eric admitted that he knew about these annual financial statements but insisted he had no personal involvement in them. He said, “I’m pretty sure I understand that we have financial statements. Absolutely,” but maintained that he had never worked on his father’s financial statement.

Another contentious moment arose when Eric Trump could not recall being on a video call discussing his father’s 2021 financial statements. He attributed his forgetfulness to the high volume of calls he receives daily.

Donald Trump Jr., who also appeared earlier in the trial, expressed trust in the company’s financial executives and an outside accounting firm regarding the accuracy of the financial statements. He emphasized that he approved the statements in his role as trustee of his father’s trust and relied on expert opinions assuring their accuracy.

Outside the courtroom, Trump Jr. denounced the case as “purely political persecution” and a dangerous precedent for New York. He criticized the attorney general’s argument, stating that he was being accused of fraud for trusting his accountants to handle the bookkeeping.

In a moment separate from the trial proceedings, Judge Arthur Engoron admonished Eric Trump’s legal team for involving his law clerk, Allison Greenfield, in their complaints about trial proceedings. Greenfield had been the target of a false and derogatory post by Eric Trump on social media, leading the judge to impose a gag order prohibiting defamation of court staff. Engoron suspected “a bit of misogyny” in the treatment of his law clerk, a claim that Trump’s lawyers denied.

The Trump Organization trial continues, with more witnesses expected to testify. Former President Donald Trump himself is among the defendants. As the proceedings unfold, the public awaits the judge’s final ruling on the alleged fraudulent financial statements.

