Erika Vélez introduced her confidant

The Producer’s Birthday Pablo Mosquera was the reason for the Ecuadorian actress Erika Vélez confess something more of his life. He is her confidant and her brother, she wrote.

In a social network post Instagram, Erika Vélez I dedicate beautiful phrases a Pablo MosqueraWho is from Guayaquil and lives in Miami, United States.

Erika was in miami and was seen walking with him. This Saturday, July 26, 2026, mosquera He had a birthday and the actress made public how much she loves him and loves him, as a brother.

“I can only thank you for having you in my life regardless of the distance,” Vélez told him.

They have posted various photos and videos on Miami.

For several years, both have a great friendship.

“You are the Virgo that I love the most, happy birthday, thank you for that so special heart that you have and that unique sense of humor”, published the actress.

6 thousand people liked that post.

He posted the following message: “Today I know that I came into this world to be happy and share my happiness with others.” Some 1,200 followers interacted with his post.

Monday of last week Erika Vélez asked her followers to pray for her, as he was going to operate in a hospital.

He announced in his social networks which was double operated.

The actress and presenter He also explained that some fibroids were detected for which he had to enter the operating room.

Currently she is a jury of the program “My name is“. In November he will be a judge of “MasterChef Ecuador“.

Several times the actress has exchanged phrases of affection with the producer on different social networks. The public even tells them that they make a beautiful couple. Others call him “brother-in-law” Pablo Mosquera.

