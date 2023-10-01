Erika’s Unexpected Encounter at the LA Airport: Tagine or Suspicion?

Mexican Passenger Goes Viral for Being Detained at LA Airport Over Tajin Bottle

Last Monday, September 25, a Mexican passenger became an internet sensation after a TikTok video of her being detained in the airport lounge at Los Angeles International Airport went viral. The reason behind the detainment? A bottle of Tajin, a popular Mexican chili powder.

The woman, going by the username @erika._miranda on TikTok, shared her experience at the LA airport, where she was stopped by a security officer who suspected her of carrying drugs. In the video that was uploaded on her TikTok account, the security officer can be seen conducting anti-narcotics tests on the chili powder to ensure it does not contain any illegal substances, such as cocaine.

The video’s caption amusingly says, “Tell me that you are Mexican without saying that you are Mexican.” It is clear that the woman found the whole situation almost surreal.

The one-minute recording showcases the security officer carrying out the tests on a metal table, while the woman patiently waits. Her friend can be heard jokingly mentioning, “Arrested for carrying Tajín on the plane. We don’t know her.”

Fortunately, after confirming that the chili powder was safe, the security officer closed the jar of Tajin and returned it to the Mexican traveler, who was visibly relieved and excited to continue her journey.

The video sparked a frenzy on social media, with many users commenting on the situation with a touch of irony. Some comments read, “What nerves, even if you know that you didn’t do anything wrong. I would have even doubted the person who sold it to me in the little store,” and “The sad thing is that Tajin was wasted in those tests.”

Despite the light-hearted responses, the incident raises concerns about potential racial profiling and the need for better training among airport security personnel to avoid unnecessary delays and inconveniences for innocent individuals.

While Tajin is a popular seasoning used in Mexican cuisine, it seems that not everyone is familiar with it. This incident serves as a reminder of the diversity of cultures and traditions that coexist within international travel.

It’s worth noting that Tajin is a common product found in Mexican households and is exported to many countries worldwide. Its tangy and spicy flavor is often used to enhance various dishes or fruits. The incident has caught the attention of Tajin’s official social media accounts, with the users calling for the Mexican brand to reward the woman for bringing attention to their product through this incident.

Erika’s TikTok video serves as a lighthearted reminder that even the most innocent items can sometimes be misunderstood, leading to unexpected situations. It also highlights the power of social media in capturing and sharing such everyday incidents, which can then become viral sensations.

