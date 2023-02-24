news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, FEBRUARY 24 – Sven-Goran Eriksson is leaving, at least for the moment, the world of football, where he has won a lot, just think of the UEFA Cup with Gothenburg and the Cup Winners’ Cup and the Scudetto with Lazio. He announced it himself, with a note released on the website of the Swedish club with which he collaborates, Karlstad, explaining that health reasons prompted him to make this decision.



“I’ve decided. Due to health problems I have to limit my public duties, at least for the moment,” explains Eriksson. Thank you friends and football insiders for all your support and please respect my decision and my privacy.”



In addition to Lazio, in Italy Eriksson, who is 75 years old, has coached Roma, Fiorentina and Sampdoria. He was also the first foreign manager in the history of the England national team. (HANDLE).

