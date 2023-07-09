Eritrea Festival leads to serious clashes

Casting (epd). Opponents of the Eritrea Festival in Gießen tried to break through barriers and get to the Hessenhallen venue on Saturday. Police headquarters in Central Hesse said they massively attacked police officers who were protecting the event by throwing stones and bottles, beatings and smoke bombs. 22 officials were injured, the number of possibly injured festival opponents was not known in the late afternoon. The police had to use batons and pepper spray, and a water cannon was ready.

According to the police, protesters threw objects from a bridge and ignited smoke bombs. Around 100 people tore down the fence at the Hessenhallen. Elsewhere in the city, motorists were threatened and cars damaged. In the afternoon there was a demonstration in the city against the culture festival of the association “Central Council of Eritreans in Germany”. Throughout the day, police fended off attempts by opponents to enter the festival and briefly detained groups.

In the morning, officials took around 60 people into custody who, according to social media reports, were planning to attack the festival. Opponents of the Eritrean regime consider the cultural festival to be a propaganda event by the Eritrean government. The police had pulled together more than 1,000 officers from several federal states and the federal police. Opponents of the Eritrean regime have mobilized against the festival.

According to a decision by the Hessian Administrative Court (VGH), the Eritrea Festival can take place this weekend. The city’s regulatory office initially banned the event of the Central Council of Eritreans in Germany because around 30 people were injured in clashes over the event last year. However, the Gießen administrative court granted urgent applications by the organizer against the ban. The city’s complaints to the Administrative Court were also unsuccessful. The organizer cannot be held responsible for the threats made on social media, the court said.