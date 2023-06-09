Erkki Bahovski: dystopian car tax – Lääne Elu

The search for a perfect dystopia has finally paid off, I thought when I read the news that Tea Danilov, the head of the development monitoring center, recommended installing GPS devices in vehicles to set the car tax.

I instantly remembered Big Brother from George Orwell’s 1984 and the popular mass media meme that Orwell wrote the book as a warning, not a guide.

But before you start walking towards a totalitarian society, you should slow down for a while and understand. Don’t we ourselves voluntarily give up too much of our data to all kinds of media platforms? So, for example, on Tuesday I received a monthly overview from Google of where I had been in the car in the previous month.

