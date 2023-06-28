Ernesto Luna highlights the work of Monaguense journalists in his day

The governor of the state of Monagas, Ernest Lunahighlighted the work of the entity’s social communicators on the occasion of National Journalist’s Day, this June 27.

In his multiplatform program “Connectados Con Ernesto”, number 36, carried out in the Santa Bárbara municipality, the Monaguense president congratulated the journalists who carry out their task to keep the population informed.

“Today is National Journalist’s Day, I want to congratulate all the social communicators of our country, of our state and especially my journalistic team from Prensa Gobernación, and regarding this day of such great significance for journalists and communicators, I I want to announce this June 27 that it has been decided to create the Regional Journalism Award with the name of this distinguished Monaguense, Luis Beltrán Trujillo Centeno, a great Monaguense communicator, precisely a native of Santa Bárbara de Tapirín”, he informed.

He stressed that it is an honor to be able to reward the ethics and professionalism of communicators with their own identity, by vocation. Therefore, in the next few days the details of this award will be informed so that communicators can collect their valuable work.

Celebration

The Monagas State Socialist Legislative Council (Clsem) held a protocol ceremony on the morning of June 27 to honor the journalist Beltrán Trujillo Centeno, who received the newly created order that bears his name, in his first class.

Likewise, the social communicators Régulo Párraga, Ernestina Herrera and Ezequiel Patiño received the Beltrán Trujillo order in their second class.

Likewise, the president of Clsem, Moisés Morón, and other regional legislators, granted recognition to Andrés Silva, Rita Sánchez, Luis Ramón Guzmán, Jorge Morillo, Ana Rodríguez, Rosángela Alemán, Livia Montilla, Star Velandia of The Truth of MonagasElimar Martínez, Mariela Carmona and Anne Córdova.

Beltrán Trujillo Centeno, at the age of 89, received a warm hug from Governor Ernesto Luna in the Santa Bárbara municipality. The digital newspaper La Verdad de Monagas received recognition from the Socialist Legislative Council of our entity. Estrella Velandia, Information Director of La Verdad de Monagas, was recognized for her journalistic work in Monagas.

