Home » Ernesto Luna highlights the work of Monaguense journalists in his day
News

Ernesto Luna highlights the work of Monaguense journalists in his day

by admin
Ernesto Luna highlights the work of Monaguense journalists in his day

The governor of the state of Monagas, Ernest Lunahighlighted the work of the entity’s social communicators on the occasion of National Journalist’s Day, this June 27.

In his multiplatform program “Connectados Con Ernesto”, number 36, carried out in the Santa Bárbara municipality, the Monaguense president congratulated the journalists who carry out their task to keep the population informed.

“Today is National Journalist’s Day, I want to congratulate all the social communicators of our country, of our state and especially my journalistic team from Prensa Gobernación, and regarding this day of such great significance for journalists and communicators, I I want to announce this June 27 that it has been decided to create the Regional Journalism Award with the name of this distinguished Monaguense, Luis Beltrán Trujillo Centeno, a great Monaguense communicator, precisely a native of Santa Bárbara de Tapirín”, he informed.

He stressed that it is an honor to be able to reward the ethics and professionalism of communicators with their own identity, by vocation. Therefore, in the next few days the details of this award will be informed so that communicators can collect their valuable work.

Celebration

The Monagas State Socialist Legislative Council (Clsem) held a protocol ceremony on the morning of June 27 to honor the journalist Beltrán Trujillo Centeno, who received the newly created order that bears his name, in his first class.

Likewise, the social communicators Régulo Párraga, Ernestina Herrera and Ezequiel Patiño received the Beltrán Trujillo order in their second class.

Likewise, the president of Clsem, Moisés Morón, and other regional legislators, granted recognition to Andrés Silva, Rita Sánchez, Luis Ramón Guzmán, Jorge Morillo, Ana Rodríguez, Rosángela Alemán, Livia Montilla, Star Velandia of The Truth of MonagasElimar Martínez, Mariela Carmona and Anne Córdova.

See also  Rainstorm warning!Parts of 7 provinces including Guangxi, Henan, etc. have heavy to heavy rain with strong convective weather locally

Beltrán Trujillo Centeno, at the age of 89, received a warm hug from Governor Ernesto Luna in the Santa Bárbara municipality. The digital newspaper La Verdad de Monagas received recognition from the Socialist Legislative Council of our entity. Estrella Velandia, Information Director of La Verdad de Monagas, was recognized for her journalistic work in Monagas.

Also read:

Gasoline shortage worsens in Maturín

By: The Truth of Monagas – The best News from Monagas and Venezuela, the latest events today in Monagas, reporting in a way – Authentic and impartial!

You may also like

in Sintra the panel with Lagarde, Powell and...

Inter Miami loses its seventh game in a...

Urban planning, the basis for a more just...

The collaboration between Emilia-Romagna and Pennsylvania — Enterprises...

The San Juan demands prompt installation of the...

The Area III tender-type was drawn up by...

Bukele’s re-election is already on the way, says...

A Tesla in autopilot mode crashes into a...

ISO, the role of certifications in the company...

Controversy over sacrifice by Ahmadis on Eid-ul-Adha

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy