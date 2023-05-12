Ernesto Orozco attacked the administration

Through a video posted on his social networks, the candidate for mayor of Valledupar Ernesto Orozco He criticized the current state of the city, assuring that what the capital of Cesar is now experiencing is the consequence of having chosen a bad government.

Likewise, he detailed one by one the problems that afflict the inhabitants every day, and as a strategy for his campaign he showed himself as the ‘superhero’.

“The Valledupar that we never imagined: streets full of violence, there are criminals in every corner. They perrated to Valledupar. Fear invades us, but Valledupar’s weakness is in his character, they play with us, they want to keep us in their power game, they make up reality for you, they want to work you with emotion and lies”, he expressed emphatically.

At the same time, he criticized his opponents, stating that they base their political campaigns on the physical beauty of Valledupar “while the soul of the people is dying, the rates of insecurity, unemployment, abuses in public services, garbage in the streets and abandonment skyrocket”.

With all this, Orozco concluded that the World Capital of Vallenato is without order, out of control. “The people are desperate. These are the results of choosing an improvised governmentthat of someone without preparation, without experience, who made fun of the people sleeping in the house of the poorest, whom he never looked at againr”.