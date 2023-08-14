Ernesto Orozco on insecurity

Insecurity is one of the problems that most affect Vallenatos. Given this, the candidate for mayor of Valledupar, Ernesto Orozco Duran, He said that within his government plan is the proposal to create the Secretariat for Citizen Security and Coexistence who would be exclusively responsible for dealing with the matter.

“We will have the best trained personnel, aimed at preventing, reacting and promoting healthy coexistence within our municipality; taking advantage of the specialties that the Metropolitan Police has for our service to the community”, it proposes in its Government Plan entitled ‘Valledupar, an Equitable and Solidarity municipality’Orozco said.

Also, during a interview with EL PILÓN He said that an adviser who has direct contact with the authorities is necessary and heand talk “you to you to the colonel of the National Police” to lower the rate of thefts and homicides in Valledupar, among other crimes.

“We must have an expert to take care of security. The current mayor offered the Secretary of Security. We will review which is the best option. We need an adviser who can have a direct dialogue and who can talk face to face with a Police colonel”, expressed Ernesto Orozco.

In the same vein, he said that the “city ​​cameras do not work”, so in case of being mayor of Valledupar I would put security cameras at the entrance to the city to find out, among other things, if a car is stolen.