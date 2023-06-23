Home » Ernesto Orozco received the endorsement of the Conservative Party for the Mayor of Valledupar
Ernesto Orozco received the endorsement of the Conservative Party for the Mayor of Valledupar

On the afternoon of Friday June 23, Senator Efraín Cepeda, senator from Colombia, gave the endorsement to Ernesto Orozco to be a candidate for mayor of Valledupar for him Conservative party.

At the event held at the Hotel Vajamar, Efraín Cepeda said that he gave the endorsement to a friend. “I give the guarantee in a municipality that is a jewel in the crown. I give it to a friend I’ve known for almost 30 years when I started doing politics in Cesar. There I met Ernesto Orozco”.

Next to him were the representatives Ape Cuello and Libardo Cruz, and the deputy José Mario Rodríguez. “Happy for this endorsement of the party in which I have always been a member. It is the beginning for this candidacy. We believe that Valledupar’s problems are not from one party. We hope for cooperation from other communities to fix Valledupar“said the candidate. Orozco would also be endorsed by Cambio Radical, under the leadership of Senator Didier Lobo.

Contrary to 2019, when he decided to go for signatures, this year Ernesto Orozco will be endorsed by the party of his political godfather, representative Ape Cuello.

