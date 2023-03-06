Home News Erotic dessert business causes controversy in Cali
News

Erotic dessert business causes controversy in Cali

by admin
Erotic dessert business causes controversy in Cali

The ‘Severo Sinvergüenza’ dessert business in Cali, Colombia, has generated great controversy after several explicit videos of the establishment’s workers interacting with customers were shared on social networks.

The business, which is dedicated to the sale of desserts in the shape of penises and vaginas, goes a step further, as it allows customers to maintain contact with the workers if they wish, while they are recorded and encouraged by the rest of the assistants.

The situation has led many citizens of Cali and all of Colombia to express their opinions on networks and while some support others totally reject it.

The viral video in particular shows one of the business‘s workers engaging in explicit sexual acts with a woman while others look on and applaud.

Faced with this situation, the business has issued a statement stating that its workers have been trained so that everything they do is based on respect and consent, and that any act that crosses the limit of fun and sensuality is prohibited.

On social networks, “Severo Sinvergüenza” has become so viral and has gained so much popularity that people are waiting in long lines to enter.

See also  Treviso, over 300 hospitalizations for Covid: Ulss cuts non-urgent services

You may also like

El Salvador, from criminal gangs to authoritarianism

We are Colombia, not a mess

Robotic arm with cobot functions

Pyongyang says its rocket engine “gives guarantees” for...

Unusual traffic accident in Antioquia

During the two sessions, the former political judge...

Milan stock exchange stable, rise consolidates, Tim, Piaggio...

MINED and Higher Education Institutions launch “Join the...

Instructions for Temple and Family History Leaders—2023

“El Lágrima” fell, a gang member wanted by...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy