The ‘Severo Sinvergüenza’ dessert business in Cali, Colombia, has generated great controversy after several explicit videos of the establishment’s workers interacting with customers were shared on social networks.

The business, which is dedicated to the sale of desserts in the shape of penises and vaginas, goes a step further, as it allows customers to maintain contact with the workers if they wish, while they are recorded and encouraged by the rest of the assistants.

The situation has led many citizens of Cali and all of Colombia to express their opinions on networks and while some support others totally reject it.

The viral video in particular shows one of the business‘s workers engaging in explicit sexual acts with a woman while others look on and applaud.

Faced with this situation, the business has issued a statement stating that its workers have been trained so that everything they do is based on respect and consent, and that any act that crosses the limit of fun and sensuality is prohibited.

On social networks, “Severo Sinvergüenza” has become so viral and has gained so much popularity that people are waiting in long lines to enter.