A week after the last lava flow, Stromboli makes its voice heard again. a lava flow, accompanied by a very dense cloud of smoke, also visible from the hamlet of Ginostra, slipped from the North crater and, crossing the “Sciara del Fuoco”, approached the coast and then reached the sea. The monitoring network recorded an effusive phase from 9.02 this morning that caused the partial collapse of the crater rim, generating a flow of lapilli and ash. This produced a three-minute seismic signal at 9.15am. The Civil Protection has invited people not to leave the house and to move away from doors and windows.





The impact on the water of the material itself produced a 2-centimeter tsunami recorded at 9:24 am.

In addition to the emission of lava in the north-east crater sector, there is an increase in the “spattering” activity, accompanied by high levels of volcanic tremor.





The islander Gianluca Giuffré, who immortalized the huge cloud of smoke, took the opportunity to once again clamor for all the institutions for the planned interventions for the security of the territory and the Strombolan population, after the fire in May and the flood in August, when mud and debris engulfed much of the island, during a violent storm, invading homes and businesses.





A flood that caused inestimable damage, probably due to the fire that plagued the enchanting Stromboli, on the night between 25 and 26 May, sending over 5 hectares of Mediterranean scrub up in smoke. A fire that destroyed the vegetation that could perhaps have stemmed the mountain that collapsed on 12 August. A fire born on the set of a fiction about Civil Protection. A fiction, now sadly famous, by Rai, but produced by the company “11 Marzo Film”, starring Ambra Angiolini.