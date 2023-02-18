Given the alarm that has been generated in some towns in Tolima, due to the activity of the Nevado del Ruiz and Cerro Machín volcanoes in recent days, the Colombian Geological Service clarified through a thread on its Twitter account that, “the Nevado del Ruiz is a volcano that has been erupting for approximately 10 years, but these eruptions have been minor and their affectation is limited to ash fall in different places”.

In addition, he added that “the current activity of Nevado del Ruiz is much greater than that of a volcano in a state of rest or with normal activity and that indicates that it is within the probabilities that it will make a larger eruption, but this situation is NOT imminent. It’s just a probability.”

Likewise, the Colombian Geological Service has indicated that, “it is key that as a country we are prepared for an emergency of this type”; Therefore, knowledge allows this body to make decisions in a correct and timely manner in the face of an event of this type.

Therefore, “the information that the SGC generates is based on geoscientific knowledge and on the work of decades of monitoring volcanic activity in the country. In the event of an eventual eruption of Nevado del Ruiz or any volcano in the country, we will be the first to report it,” declared the institute, attached to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

ash catcher

Similarly, the SGC, formerly known as INGEOMINAS, led an information session in Ibagué this Friday to expose the current situation on the behavior of the Machín volcanoes, located between Ibagué and Cajamarca, in Tolima, and the Nevado del Ruiz volcano, located on the of the departments of Tolima and Caldas.

The purpose of this meeting was to disprove a series of false information that have circulated through social networks regarding a possible eruption, which has generated panic in the population.

“Any comment or analysis on the Machín Volcano must have a technical basis and that scenario is not contemplated in what science defines today,” said Héctor Julio Fierro, director of the entity, adding that the Machín is active and continues to be on alert. yellow, but “it is not true that Ibagué can be destroyed”.