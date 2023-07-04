Esanatoglia (MC), spotlights on building heritage and public green areas to outline a new urban scenario – design competition – open procedure

Delivery 1st degree by September 7, 2023 | 12 o’clock

The third competition announced by the Marche Region involves the Municipality of Esanatoglia, in the province of Macerata, and concerns the redevelopment of the building heritage of the historic center and of the public green areas of urban connection.

The goal is to implement a program of interventions to outline a new scenario for the development of the territory that can be a driving force for increasing the country’s attractivenessfavoring the recovery of investments and consumption and the enhancement of environmental and cultural peculiarities, as well as the protection of cultural and traditional heritage and the promotion of local productions.

The area covered by the intervention is spread over an area of ​​approximately 127,500 m2, and represents the heart of city life. With this competition the administration would like resolve degraded situationsimproving the usability of public spaces and structures, guaranteeing an intelligent valorisation in respect of the state of the places, of the historical overlaps, of the environment and of the historical architectural context and with attention to energy saving.

Specifically, the participants will have to focus on the following actions:

Urban redevelopment and recovery of the public wash house in via Brasca Bartocci; Urban redevelopment and recovery of the surrounding walls and green spaces for public use in the external areas belonging to the Collegiate Church of San Martino and the Gonfalone Church; Redevelopment and urban connection works and removal of architectural barriers in the public green spaces adjacent to Piazza della Pieve di Santa Anatolia and the Esino River Park-Parco del Donatore Redevelopment and enhancement of the green area Parco del Donatore and public green area Portella – Le Varcelle and connection between the public green park and the town of the historic center Redevelopment of public lighting systems in the historic centre, energy efficiency, reduction in the visual impact of cables and overhead connections of power and telephone lines Enhancement of urban spaces and connections with street furniture and functional equipment, playful-educational posters on the biodiversity of places and experiential itineraries linked to the cycle of tourism and historical-environmental tourism.

Particular attention must be paid to the redevelopment and arrangement of green spaces, with the planting of native plants compatible with the host environment.

The estimated cost of carrying out the work,

including security costs, is 615,000 euros net of VAT

Requested papers

1 graphic table A1 containing the project idea that will be developed in the 2nd grade, using a planimetric scheme, functional schemes of the different levels and three-dimensional representations (made using graphics and/or study model images) illustrative report (max 2 sides) to highlight the concepts expressed graphically coherence report (max 2 pages) to describe the coherence of the creative proposal with the DPP Evaluation criteria – 1st degree Architectural quality: evaluation of the creative proposal in terms of general and detailed architectural composition, with particular reference to the design choices adopted in compliance with the historical reference context | up to 25 points Architectural quality: evaluation of the creative proposal in terms of design choices in reference to buildings subject to protection pursuant to Legislative Decree 42/2004 | up to 25 points Architectural and landscape quality: evaluation of the creative proposal from the point of view of the landscape quality of the open space project, environmental sustainability and accessibility | up to 25 points Quality and novelty of the system solutions, with particular reference to choices that respect the historical and landscape context, and sustainable choices in terms of visual and environmental pollution | up to 15 points Economic sustainability: consistency between the assumed costs and the proposed design solutions | up to 10 Rewards points

1st classified: 7,235.16 euros (+6,000 euros per PFTE)

2nd and 3rd place: 2.836,10 euro

Announcement and documentation

published: 04/07/2023

