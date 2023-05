The ESC final is complete. Qualified from the first semi-final: Croatia, Moldova, Switzerland, Finland, Czech Republic, Israel, Portugal, Sweden, Serbia and Norway.

Qualifying in the second semi-final were: Austria, Australia, Armenia, Lithuania, Albania, Cyprus, Estonia, Belgium, Poland and Slovenia.

The “Big 5” and the defending champion are also seeded: Germany, France, Italy, Spain, United Kingdom and Ukraine.

Image Credit: Corinne Cumming / EBU