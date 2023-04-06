What is the “Causa Jost” about?

On December 20th of the previous year, the Mayor of Klagenfurt, Christian Scheider (TK), learned that Peter Jost, director of the magistrate, wanted to leave the service with immediate effect. According to the mayor’s version, the “media reports from the days before, in which Jost was accused of paying too much money and sticking chairs on chairs,” are said to have persuaded Jost to take this step. At that time, his contract of employment was limited until his retirement in 2023. Scheider saw danger ahead, the magistrate with 1800 employees without leadership, and extended Jost’s contract in accordance with paragraph 73 of the city law, the so-called “emergency paragraph”, until the end of 2025. This allows the mayor to make decisions without the consent of the municipal council and city senate if special urgency is required. SPÖ, FPÖ, Greens and Neos were angry and turned to the municipal authorities.