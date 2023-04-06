Home News Escalation screw turns: Mayor makes Jost extension a court case
News

Escalation screw turns: Mayor makes Jost extension a court case

by admin
Escalation screw turns: Mayor makes Jost extension a court case

What is the “Causa Jost” about?

On December 20th of the previous year, the Mayor of Klagenfurt, Christian Scheider (TK), learned that Peter Jost, director of the magistrate, wanted to leave the service with immediate effect. According to the mayor’s version, the “media reports from the days before, in which Jost was accused of paying too much money and sticking chairs on chairs,” are said to have persuaded Jost to take this step. At that time, his contract of employment was limited until his retirement in 2023. Scheider saw danger ahead, the magistrate with 1800 employees without leadership, and extended Jost’s contract in accordance with paragraph 73 of the city law, the so-called “emergency paragraph”, until the end of 2025. This allows the mayor to make decisions without the consent of the municipal council and city senate if special urgency is required. SPÖ, FPÖ, Greens and Neos were angry and turned to the municipal authorities.

See also  Fines, on the excerpt of 11 million minutes last word to the mayors

You may also like

The province’s study and implementation of Xi Jinping’s...

Landesberufsschule is on “willhaben.at” on the real estate...

Sonsonate prepares the largest carpet in El Salvador

Juan Rincón Vanegas, 17 years as Head of...

Australian Mayor wants to sue ChatGPT for making...

Holy Week is narrated through art in the...

At what age does the erection begin to...

The man withdrew 0.94 yuan and was wiped...

Riots in 2017 in the Bremen district: four...

They were sentenced to 34 years in prison...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy