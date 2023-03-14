EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN

The vallenato dressed in a tailcoat and with its more than a hundred songs composed managed to immortalize his legacy for the new generations that follow the vallenato genre. Is about Rafael Escalona Martinezthe most important composer of Vallenato music whose name does not go out of style, and his work remains alive.

An example of this is the Rafael Escalona Bridge, prostrate in the jungle for 40 yearsreborn in the recently inaugurated via La Paz-Valledupar so as not to forget his transcendental musical work in the region, the country and the world.

Likewise, the wax sculpture that will be exhibited in the Hall of Fame at the Vallenata Music Cultural Center which is being built in Valledupar. This good initiative, which comes from the Government of Cesar, was unveiled before his children Taryn, Ada Luz, Rafael, Hernando and his granddaughter Carmen Victoria, a moment that allowed them to live the emotion of discovering a new way of keeping it in mind for the new generations.

ALSO REMEMBERED WITH THE DEPARTURE OF MAESTRO OÑATE

Escalona is also remembered because his great interpreter Jorge Onate left a people with pain in the soul when leaving due to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

And as if that were not enough, for editing 56th Vallenato Legend Festivalin homage to Luis Enrique ‘El Pollo Vallenato, the Samario singer Carlos Vives will revive the landscape of verses and songs of the maestro with his new album “Escalona, ​​it had never been recorded like thisin”, which will bring their songs. ‘The story’, ‘Carmen Gómez’, ‘The Ford car’, ‘La mona del Cañaguate’, ‘El villanuevero’, ‘La nostalgia de Poncho’, ‘Jaime Molina’, ‘Bad luck’, ‘The banishment of Simón’, ‘La golondrina’, ‘El pirata del Loperana’ and ‘El testamento’. In addition, the Bonus track, ‘Answer to the Brazilian’ by the composer Armando Zabaleta.

A HOUSE IN HIS HONOR

The history of vallenato does not leave, nor will it ever leave, aside that scroll of anecdotes that the great maestro made music, and now the controversial work of ‘The House in the Air‘, which is being built in Valledupar, and for which the mayor Mello Castro asked the people interested in taking charge of this work to present proposals, to leave high and in the skies the name of the Escalona house of your dreams and your family.

The first to say present were the children of the teacher Taryn Escalona Gil, Rafael Escalona Bolaños and his granddaughter Carmen Victoria, through the Rafael Calixto Escalona Martínez Foundation, whose purpose is to make this site something attractive to friends and strangers.

FOUNDATION FOR YOUR LEGACY

The Foundation, whose mission is to keep the flame of the memory of maestro Escalona burning and perpetuate that legacy for future generations, was founded on February 18, 2004 by the aforementioned children Taryn and Rafael, with the vision of eternalizing the musical life of one of the most important minstrels of the Vallenato culture.

In the creation of the Foundation, the teacher Escalona himself helped unify it, approving the logo, designed by the son of his best friend, Jaime Molina. After his death the May 13, 2009 progress was made to conserve the memory of this composer born in the Patillal corregimiento, north of Valledupar, on May 26, 1927.

Since then the life of the teacher Rafael Escalona has been told to all generations through plays, conversations, concerts, photographic exhibitions, books among others, reaching all corners of Colombia.

Since the teacher’s death, they have worked together in the Foundation to preserve his great work within vallenato folklore. It is an entity responsible for remembering every year, the contribution that made not only to the vallenato folklore, but to the culture of Colombia and the region of the historic provinces of the valleys of Fundacion, Aracataca, Ariguani, Cesar, Guatapurí, Badillo and Rancheria y its beautiful tributaries of the Sierra Nevada and the Perijá, which geographically defined the old Great Magdalene.

Escalona was also not only our diplomatic representative in Panama, but also in Stockholm accompanying Gabo to receive the Nobel, and was the permanent ambassador of Valledupar and its region in the capital of the Republic. Dignifying the vallenato musicians and taking them to the great halls of lineage and elegance. That is why it can be said that he dressed in the vallenato tailcoat and created the incomparable Festival of his land.

EXHIBITIONS IN SAYCO

In 2010, as a prelude to the commemoration of the first year of the absence of ‘Rafa’ Escalona, ​​at the Headquarters of the Society of Authors and Composers SAYCO, Valledupar section, the photographs of the master in the exhibition ‘Life and Work of Rafael Escalona‘ inaugurated within the framework of the Vallenato Festival that was in homage to the composer.

In it 2011 the teacher’s life was recreated in a play and discussion; In 2012, in commemoration of the third year after his departure, the Rafael Calixto Foundation held a concert in his honor entitled ‘Escalona lives in all generations’.

In the years 2013 and 2014 followed the activities in his honor, with musical tributes and floral offerings.

Likewise, a super symphonic concert was performed with the most significant songs of maestro Escalona, ​​it was another reason for the friends of his Valledupar soul to meet in the square of the Cesar Governorate, in May of 2014 to commemorate his absence. This beautiful recital was directed by maestro Luis Galindo with the artists Jorge Celedón, Eliana Gnecco, Iván Villazón and Jean Carlos Centeno, a high-profile event that raised the memory of the immortal Rafa beyond the stars.

TRIBUTES WITH MANY CONCERTS

The following year the Foundation promoted a piano concert with the artists Silvestre Dangond, Eliana Gnecco and ‘Ché’ Carrillo. The guest pianist was accordion player José Fernando ‘El Morre’ Romero.

That same year, to commemorate the departure of the ‘Cantor de Patillal’, the book was presented: ‘Escalona Immortal’, edited by the Government of Cesar, with a conversation at the Rafael Carrillo Library, with journalists and writers Vicente Silva and Rafael Oñate, and the composer-investigator Alberto Murgas.

The book ‘Escalona Immortal‘, is an edition directed by Taryn Escalona, ​​in which the writers Daniel Samper, Daniel Coronel, Juan Gossaín, Ernesto Samper, Rosa Rosado, Vicente Silva, Hernán Urbina Joiro, Miguel Barrios, Alberto Salcedo and Juan Manuel López, capture the essence of this man who lived in two centuries.

2016 also went down in history as the year in which Taryn and Rafa Escalona, ​​through their Rafael Calixto Escalona Martínez Foundation, arrived in Bogotá to tell the life of the teacher with a concert at Gaira Café with the artists Carlos Vives, Guillermo Vives, ‘El Morre’ Romero, Fonseca, Jorge Celedón and Eliana Gnecco. ‘Remembering Rafa’ was a beautiful concert where there was only room for memories, a night of partying, friends and bohemia. A magical night where Carlos Vives in the company of friends of Vallenato folklore, toured the Province, went to La Guajira, Magdalena, and returned to reality singing and immortalizing that devil they still call a train.

MORE RECOGNITIONS TO THE TEACHER

It was not only to commemorate Escalona’s anniversary, it was also the most beautiful way to celebrate his life, and the years he gave this folklore to make it great. And in this way many more concerts such as the Unforgettable recital in 2020 at La Plaza Alfonso López with Peter Manjarrés, Amia Escalona; Eliana Gnecco and many other folklore figures, who do not stop thanking this great minstrel for the place he gave to Vallenato music.

To finish perpetuating that legacy, in his mission to keep it alive among the new generations, in May 2022 with all the solemnity that an act like this deserves, accompanied by his relatives, they transferred the remains of the teacher to the mausoleum that they built for him in the Jardines Ecce Homo cemetery, near the also remembered Diomedes Díaz, under a stick of mango looking for Patillal as he always dreamed. And as they predicted, the tomb has become a must-see place for visitors and lovers of Vallenato folklore.

Taryn Escalona also directed in 2010 the documentary ‘In the footsteps of Escalona’broadcast by Telecaribe, which allowed not only to pay tribute to his life and work, but also to learn much more about his cultural legacy.

With all this work, the Rafael Calixto Escalona Foundation, He has exalted that great man that the Valley gave to the world, so that he would tell the story of his great Macondo where everyone sings.

For them, defending their heritage is an obligation as true mourners of this folklore, in addition to a legacy that did not fall from heaven, like a lottery, but rather they carry it in their blood. The master Escalona, living character from One Hundred Years of Solitudeonce again inspires works, loves and charms, which, as Carlos Vives rightly says in his new production, is quite a story.