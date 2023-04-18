Escape from detention pending deportation in Dresden on bed sheets

Alarm ignored and pushed away

Regina Kraushaar spoke of “significant errors” in monitoring the video cameras and outdoor facilities. According to this, the security guard probably ignored the video surveillance alarm and pushed it away manually. One possible reason for the procedure: According to Kraushaar, there were up to 15 false alarms that were caused by animals, among other things. But simply ignoring alarm signals shouldn’t be the case, emphasized Kraushaar: “I’m annoyed that the security guards apparently didn’t comply with the specified standards.” The behavior of the security guards is now part of the investigation.

Kraushaar also pointed out many open questions. Why didn’t the security guard on their rounds around 3:30 a.m. notice the window that had been damaged from the outside, the sheets hanging from it and the dented wire fence?

Detention pending deportation is not a prison

At the same time, Kraushaar pointed out that the security standards in detention pending deportation are lower than in prisons, since detainees awaiting deportation are not prisoners. Facility manager Anja Gentzmer: "These are people who are only in the facility because of the deportation and not because of a crime." Regina Kraushaar also wanted to dispel concerns: "It cannot be assumed that the two of them pose a threat to the population." Nevertheless, according to Kraushaar, the incident should be taken as an opportunity to review the security precautions of detention pending deportation again.

Refugees in deportation center since the end of March

The two refugees had been in the deportation center since the end of March, explained Anja Gentzmer. The 31-year-old has been in Germany since 2016 and has previous convictions for property damage, theft and bodily harm. The man’s deportation was scheduled for May. According to Gentzmer, the other 30-year-old only crossed the Polish border into Germany at the end of March without a criminal record. Twelve rejected asylum seekers were housed in the detention center on Hamburger Strasse in Dresden. There are 58 places in total.

After Escape 2020 safety precautions aggravated

As early as 2020, three detainees awaiting deportation had escaped from the facility on Hamburger Strasse, said State Directorate President Regina Kraushaar. One of the fugitives has meanwhile been deported, and another has a toleration status. The third person is still on the run. According to Kraushaar, the security measures have already been strengthened as a result of the incident. A three meter high fence with so-called NATO wire was erected to make crossing more difficult.

Everything is put to the test

According to Kraushaar, it is now being checked whether the inmates – as practiced in the past – are locked up again at night. As part of a pilot project, accommodation was relaxed in September 2022, and since then those affected have been able to enter corridors, showers and common rooms at night. The lowering of the security level is now being put to the test. The state directorate takes this incident as an opportunity to check all safety systems and processes.

Investigations on the suspicion of freeing prisoners

So far it is unclear how the refugees were able to open the window. This requires special keys, it said. No signs of departure were found. The criminal police are also investigating on suspicion of freeing prisoners.