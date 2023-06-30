Home » Escape Johnny the gypsy, prosecutor asks for 15 years for accomplices – Sardinia
Trial in Sassari of his partner and three supporters

Heavy hand of the public prosecutor Enrica Angioni against the four defendants accused of having played a decisive role in the escape of Giuseppe Mastini, aka Johnny the gypsy, the lifer who disappeared from the Bancali prison on 5 September 2020 at the end of an award permit in a diocesan family home. Mastini had been recaptured by the mobile squad of the Sassari Police Headquarters ten days later, in a house in the countryside near Sorso.

The owner of the villa, Lorenzo Panei, had been arrested and after two months of investigations, the handcuffs were also taken for the company of Mastini, Giovanna Truzzi, and three other alleged flankers, Gabriele Grabesu, Cristian Loi and Roberto Fois. Today, the public prosecutor asked for severe sentences for them: 5 years for Truzzu and Grabesu, 3 years and 4 months for Loi, 2 years and 8 months for Panei. In the next two hearings, on 6 and 25 July, the floor will pass to the defense lawyers Silvio Toccafondi, Marco Palmieri, Paolo Spano and Stefano Porcu.

