Escaped Federal Prisoner Living in Luxury Arrested in South Florida

Escaped Federal Prisoner Found Living a Life of Luxury in South Florida

SOUTH FLORIDA – A 58-year-old man who had eluded authorities for over three years after escaping from a federal prison in Colorado has been apprehended in South Florida. Allen Todd May, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 for mail fraud in Texas, was living under false identities and surrounded by luxuries in the Palm Beach area, local media reported on Friday.

May’s capture came with the help of an anonymous informant, who tipped off law enforcement about his whereabouts. Following the information provided by the tipster, investigators were able to track down May and arrest him. He is now set to be transported back to Colorado to face the consequences of his escape.

During his time at the federal prison, May identified several business entities entitled to unclaimed oil and gas royalties. He then filed fraudulent documents, posing as a representative for these companies, according to a statement from the Marshals, the special police force involved in his capture. It was estimated that May managed to obtain more than $700,000 through this deceitful scheme before fleeing.

In 2022, May was charged with wire fraud and mail fraud in absentia. Following his escape, investigators received numerous leads placing him in various states across the country, including California, Wisconsin, Michigan, Texas, and finally, Florida.

The breakthrough in the case came from an anonymous tipster who provided key information about May’s online profiles and websites he might be using under the alias “Cary Bailey.” Although investigators had previously followed up on the tipster’s leads, they were unsuccessful in locating May. However, on July 25, the informant provided a new tip, accompanied by a photograph believed to be May, which had been featured on a Palm Beach news site.

Armed with this fresh information, authorities were able to pinpoint a possible location for May in Palm Beach. Surveillance was then conducted on an apartment in the area, leading them to an alleged associate of May. The subsequent investigation led them to Fort Lauderdale, where May was finally discovered hiding in a house situated in a neighborhood with million-dollar residential properties.

The arrest of May has brought relief to law enforcement officials who pursued him relentlessly for years. Despite his efforts to evade capture and live a life of luxury under false identities, May’s time on the run has finally come to an end. He will now face the consequences of his escape and the multiple charges against him.

As the case unfolds, investigators will aim to gather more information regarding May’s accomplices and any further illegal activities he may have engaged in during his time on the lam. The capture of Allen Todd May stands as a testament to the tireless efforts of law enforcement and serves as a warning to others who might consider eluding justice.

