Home News Escaped from Beccaria prison, Don Gino Rigoldi: “Let’s hope that this clamor will bring aid and resources”
Escaped from Beccaria prison, Don Gino Rigoldi: “Let’s hope that this clamor will bring aid and resources”

Escaped from Beccaria prison, Don Gino Rigoldi: “Let’s hope that this clamor will bring aid and resources”

“Don Claudio Burgio and I are looking for them. We have to bring them back inside, before they get into even more trouble. We are doing everything we can and must do to get them back, without further complicating the situation. We are getting them this appeal to convince them, we are on the right track, I hope”. Don Gino Rigoldi he has been the prison chaplain for 52 years

