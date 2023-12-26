Escort found death after crashing on a motorcycle with a platform in Valledupar

A man identified as Auden Fabián Leal Quintana28, died after he lost control of the motorcycle who was driving and crashed into a platform in the May Day neighborhood from Valledupar.

The accident occurred last Saturday, in the Carrera 23 with Calle 30 of the aforementioned neighborhood, when Leal Quintana was traveling on a brand motorcycle Suzuki model DR 150white and plates TMB 78G.

According to witnesses of the event and people who were passing through the area, this man lost his vehicle control and when he fell, he received severe blows to the head, which caused his death instantly.

National Police units arrived at the scene, inspected the body and transported it to the Institute of Legal Medicine where the respective autopsy was performed.

Regarding the victim of this accident, it was learned that he lived in the Los Mayales neighborhood, south of the capital of Cesar, and worked as escort driver.

On social networks, friends and acquaintances of this man sent condolence messages for his family members regretting what happened: “Ombe manito how your departure hurts me”, “My sincere condolences to the Leal Quintana family. Peace in his grave”, “How sad this news has gone ahead, it is not worth it. My deepest regret for your passing”. For its part, Hilder Leal Quintana, brother of the victim, stated: “Manito I still don’t believe your departure, you left your little brother alone… I no longer have anyone to bother me in life I love you manito I will always carry you in my heart”.

