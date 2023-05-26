Escuela Luis Barragán Torres awarded a decoration to authors and composers from Loja – breaking latest news

Carlota Ortega and Nelson Ortiz received an award from the Luis Barragán Torres School.

The Luis Barragán Torres School of Basic Education, located in the Lobongo neighborhood of La Tingue parish, Olmedo canton, presented the decoration for literary, musical and creative merit to Carlota Ortega Sanginez and Nelson Ortiz Barrera, authors, composers and creators of the lyrics -music of the anthem, coat of arms and the flag of the educational institution.

Job

The composers, during a dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that it was hard work —more than 6 months— to make the institutional symbols.

Carlota Ortega said that they are a team of 5 people, who for some time have met to work for the culture of Loja, contribute with talent and strengthen the national staff.

“After the request of the educational authorities and parents, we carried out this disinterested work, because we did not charge anything, it was totally free. In view of this, on May 5, 2023, we were invited by the rector of the Luis Barragán Torres School of Basic Education, to give us the decoration and recognition of the authors, composers and performers who had created their anthem, as well as the rest of the signs “, said.

Investigation

For Nelson Ortiz, writing the lyrics of a hymn demands a lot of research from the institution and it was just what was done in the field, observing what is emblematic, customs and then translating it into the verses.

“After having created the lyrics and receiving the approval of the authorities, the music was just assembled; project that at the end was congratulated by all, ”he said.

Legacy

According to Nelson Ortiz, the only desire to carry out these works together with his colleagues is to leave a legacy for future generations, “we are passing through this world and we want to contribute to the development of the institutions until the last moments”, pointed out. (YO)