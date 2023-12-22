Home » ESE Salud Yopal ruled on the case of a child who died due to alleged medical negligence
ESE Salud Yopal ruled on the case of a child who died due to alleged medical negligence


The ESE Salud Yopal, through a statement, referred to the alleged non-care of a minor in the emergency service of the Central Hospital of Yopal.

Regarding the case, the entity denied the version of the child’s mother Enmanuel David Martínez (RIP), who assured that at the time of the emergency in the emergency service she did not receive adequate care, which is why her son died. In this sense, Management emphasized that all staff were ready in the room and they had a protocol that was complied with as established.

According to the document delivered by the ESE Salud Yopal, during the time that the mother and child were in the emergency service, the severity of the condition did not appear; Additionally, the medical service indicated that in the statements given by the mother of the deceased minor, she stated that the child had been suffering from diarrhea for several days, so her condition was very deteriorated.

For now, internal protocols and actions are being carried out within the framework of an institutional epidemiological committee, within which it was determined to expand the information with clinical records of care in other health entities, expert opinion and autopsy results, so the health provider entity ratifies its willingness to cooperate with the investigation.

Source: ESE Salud Yopal

