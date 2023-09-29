ESG objectives increase the salaries of fashion managers

The variable component of the remuneration of the directors of listed companies will be increasingly linked to sustainability. A question of competitiveness and attractiveness as well as responsibility towards shareholders.

Despite the absence of consolidated and international standards, companies are paying ever greater attention to the use of performance parameters linked to the achievement of strategic environmental and social objectives, especially in large and medium-sized companies and tend to link the remuneration of the figures top management, in particular for the variable component, to achieve specific ESG objectives. These are non-financial performance objectives adopted more in large companies than in medium or small ones, but which however will also be decisive in relation to the ability to attract the interest of shareholders and stakeholders. In the financial statements of fashion companies, which have taken the path to sustainability more quickly than those of other sectors, explicit reference is made to the management’s commitment to pursuing sustainability objectives. Moncler, the only fashion company listed on the Ftse Mib, the segment that brings together the largest capitalized companies, achieved its positioning in the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices in 2022 for the fourth consecutive year, obtaining in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment 2022 the highest score (91/100) in the sector, as recalled in the letter to shareholders by Diva Moriani, president of the Appointments and Remuneration Committee. Also in Salvatore Ferragamo, “both the short-term and long-term variable incentive systems provide a focus on ESG objectives, through the introduction of objectively measurable indicators, relating to the Climate and Diversity Equity & Inclusion sphere, and fully consistent with to the corporate strategy and the sustainability plan”, Anna Zanardi Cappon, president of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee, reminds shareholders. “This new element of the 2023 policy represents further confirmation of the concrete and authentic attention that the Group has always dedicated to sustainability issues”. For his part, Brunello Cucinelli underlined how “great attention has always been paid to the working conditions of the Group’s employees, with particular attention to the places in which they work, so that they can be looked after and welcoming, also in relation to to the different physical and mental abilities present, as regards the remuneration aspect”, clarifies the non-financial declaration relating to the 2022 financial year. “Precisely in order to adequately remunerate its employees, the Group adopts policies based on the valorisation of meritocracy and on the recognition of fair remuneration, based on the definition of roles, responsibilities and delegations. Furthermore, the promotion of the principle of diversity and, in particular, the values ​​of equity and inclusion related to the latter, play a central role in the company organisation”.

But how much are the CEOs and managers of listed fashion companies remunerated, also taking into account the variable component? In general, according to the recent ‘Report on Corporate Governance in Italy: the implementation of the Italian Corporate Governance Code’ drawn up by Assonime, in 2022, the average total remuneration of ‘pure CEOs’ in companies listed on the stock exchange is around 1,500,000 euro, but varies considerably depending on the size of the company. Among the Ftse Mib companies it is approximately 3.6 million euros, in the Mid Caps it is 2.1 million and in the Small Caps it is 664 thousand euros. The composition of total compensation shows that approximately 43% is represented by fixed salary, 29% by bonuses and profit sharing, 25% by fair value of shares and 3% by fringe benefits and other similar components. Large companies have a higher proportion of variable components in total remuneration (64% in Ftse Mib), while in Mid Caps and Small Caps this percentage is lower (57% and 34% respectively). The ownership structure of the company influences the remuneration of “pure CEOs”. Notably, owner CEOs receive more fixed compensation and less stock-based compensation than non-owner CEOs. In detail, we took into consideration ten companies listed on Piazza Affari in the various segments and verified the remuneration of CEOs and top management figures on the basis of the financial statements filed and the policies individually adopted. These are Moncler, Salvatore Ferragamo, Brunello Cucinelli, Tod’s, Aeffe, Basicnet, Ovs, Piquadro, Geox and Safilo.

Remo Ruffini, president and CEO of Moncler, received a total of 2,775,246 euros in 2022, of which 1,535,165 were fixed components (1,520,000 received from Moncler, 10,000 from Industries and 5,165 from Stone Island). The 2022 MBO annual variable remuneration amounts to 1,227,780 euros. The fair value of 2022 equity compensation is 4,676,390.

In Salvatore Ferragamo, if a fixed compensation of 400 thousand gross was provided for Leonardo Ferragamo for the role of president of the Board of Directors, Marco Gobbetti, CEO of the group after leaving Burberry, has received a fixed annual compensation since 1 January 2022 120 thousand gross for the role of CEO; a fixed gross annual salary of 2,180,000 for carrying out duties as general manager; a welcome bonus (also connected to the manager’s commitment to maintaining the employment relationship with the company for a fixed period of time) of 4,437,500 gross; an MBO bonus (guaranteed for the first year of employment and, therefore, for the 2022 financial year) of 3 million gross; monetary benefits for a gross value of 27,801; non-monetary benefits for a gross value of 72,601, for a total of 11,912,929 euros. Furthermore, Gobbetti also participates in the ‘Restricted Shares’ plan, under which 114,766 company shares were allocated, and in the ‘Special Award 2022-2026’ plan, the vesting period of which is still ongoing. Brunello Cucinelli’s control body is more complex. The president of the Board of Directors received a remuneration of 802,400 euros, unchanged compared to the previous year. Riccardo Stefanelli, CEO of the group, received 943 thousand euros, of which 643 thousand were fixed and 300 thousand in bonuses in addition to 899,000 euros as the fair value of instruments financial pertaining to the financial year. The other CEO, Luca Lisandroni, received 967,600 of which 654 thousand were fixed and 300 thousand in bonuses, 13,600 non-monetary, in addition to 899,000 euros as the fair value of financial instruments pertaining to the year.

In Aeffe, Massimo Ferretti, president with operational responsibilities, received a gross annual emolument for the role of 1,263,000 euros gross. Furthermore, remuneration as a director in subsidiary companies was provided for a total of 299 thousand which brought the total to 1,568,104 euros (he holds 63 thousand shares). Alberta Ferretti, vice president of Aeffe with operational responsibilities, receives a gross annual emolument for the position of 1,450,000 euros, of which 450 thousand as director of Aeffe and one million for the stylistic consultancy contract. Furthermore, you receive compensation as a director in subsidiary companies amounting to 110 thousand, for a total of 1,567,599 euros (you hold 40 thousand shares). Simone Badioli, managing director, received an emolument for the position amounting to 250 thousand euros gross per year; the manager is also entitled to compensation as a director in subsidiary companies for a total of 185 thousand, for a total of 440,198 euros per year (he holds 282,942 shares).

In Basicnet, Marco Boglione, president, receives 1,153,333 euros as fixed compensation, 137,775 non-monetary as well as 500 thousand ‘other’ for a total of 1,791,108 (he owns 20,517,733 shares). Lorenzo Boglione, vice president and managing director has a fixed salary of 466,763 euros plus 250 thousand in bonuses and incentives for a total of 716,763 euros (he owns 21,580 shares). Alessandro Boglione, vice president and managing director earns a fixed amount of 466,763 euros, in addition to 250 thousand bonuses and incentives for a total of 716,763 euros (he owns 14,604 shares). The CEO Federico Torno received compensation of 489,830 euros.

Diego Della Valle, president and CEO of the Tod’s Group, was remunerated for the role with 1,839,500 in fixed compensation, 10,050 euros as compensation for participation in committees, as well as 180 thousand in bonuses and incentives for a total of 2,029,550 (holds 23,311,196 shares). Andrea Della Valle, vice president and managing director, ‘takes home’ 1,239,150 euros in fixed compensation, 10,050 for participation in committees, as well as 120 thousand for bonuses and incentives for a total of 1,369,200 (he holds 268,716 shares). At Safilo, CEO Angelo Trocchia was paid a fixed salary of 720 thousand, bonuses of 1,984.167, as well as 17,836 non-monetary euros and 83,600 other compensation for a total of 2,805,602. At Geox, president Mario Moretti Polegato was awarded 1.8 million euros in fixed compensation; to the vice president Enrico Moretti Polegato 150 thousand euros and to the managing director Livio Libralesso, 903,651.19 euros in fixed compensation, 480,165 euros in bonuses and 9,421 non-monetary for a total of 1,393.238 euros. Stefano Beraldo, CEO and general manager of Ovs, received a fixed compensation of 1,266,666 euros, in addition to 3,873,000 in bonuses and incentives and 63,294 non-monetary benefits and 533,333 under the item ‘other compensation’ for a total of 5,737. 293. The fair value of equity compensation is 562,175 euros. Finally, to Marco Palmieri, president and CEO of Piquadro, 652 thousand euros in fixed compensation, in addition to 200 thousand in bonuses, 7 thousand in non-monetary benefits for a total of 707 thousand euros.