Given the havoc caused by the torrential rains, Esmeraldas, Santo Domingo and Pichincha are declared in a State of Road Emergency.
The Ministry of Transport and Public Works published an official statement this Saturday, March 18, indicating the damage caused in the mentioned provinces due to a winter crusade that crosses Ecuador.
OFFICIAL RELEASE | The General Secretariat of Communication of the Presidency reports on the road emergency in Pichincha, Esmeraldas and Santo Domingo. pic.twitter.com/9R5ej5L69K
— Communication Ecuador ???????? (@ComunicacionEc) March 18, 2023