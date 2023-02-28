In an interview with the Tropicana radio station, the model and actress for adult content Esperanza Gómez revealed that had an intimate relationship with a renowned vallenato singer.

Laughing, Esperanza said that she was a member of the Gold Binomial of America, and the announcers concluded that it was Jean Carlos Centeno. “He has a very beautiful voice at that time I was Eagle Girl, so we were all the time with the artists”, recounted the actress.

When the Tropicana announcers they said the name of the artistMischievously, Esperanza replied: “Yes, rich daddy back then”.

However, the actress clarified that they were not dating and that at that time he lied to Centenobecause she was in a relationship.

“I was not the bride they were dusty from time to time, some. At that time I took revenge on my boyfriend, I was at a concert where Jorgito Celedón and Jean Carlos Centeno were, we had to be on stage, he flirted with me, I flirted with him, what had to happen happened, but I repeated”, he recalled with a laugh.

Later, he said that the vallenato singer wanted to make the relationship official and public, but when he confessed that he had a boyfriend, the artist stopped showing interest in him.