In the Santo Domingo square, in the city of Loja, around 15 women entrepreneurs —from the Espíndola canton— exhibited their products to the public, such as coffee, chuno, wheat, biscuits, empanadas, fabrics, honey, handicrafts, jams, among others. .

With this type of event, they hope that, little by little, their products can go out to the markets of Loja and to the whole country. (YO)