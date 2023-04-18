Espionage accusation: Gershkovich remains in custody for the time being

Assessment by Claudia Bates, correspondent at the ZDF studio in Washington

The US government leaves no doubt that it considers the Russian allegations against US journalist Evan Gershkovich to be fabricated and fabricated. US Secretary of State Blinken speaks of attempts to intimidate, suppress and punish journalists. US citizens are urged to leave Russia immediately. The US government fears that Russia detained Gershkovich to pressure the US and have a bargaining chip, as it has seen in previous arrests and convictions of US citizens.

The case brings back memories of the arrest of basketball player Brittney Griner, who was caught at Moscow airport with a small amount of cannabis oil, which her doctor says her doctor prescribed for pain related to an injury. In exchange for them, Moscow managed to liberate Victor Bout, the so-called “dealer of death” who illegally armed criminal regimes and rebels.

Former US soldier Paul Whelan is also in a Russian prison, Russia accuses him of espionage, which Whelan denies. There may also be a connection to the indictment against a Russian citizen in the United States, which the US Department of Justice announced six days ago. Sergey Cherkasov is said to have worked as a Russian spy in the USA – disguised as a Brazilian student – ​​and then tried to infiltrate the International Criminal Court in The Hague. He is currently in prison in Brazil.

US journalists are speaking of a low point in Russian-US relations and are concerned that tensions between the countries are now making their work even more dangerous. Many Western media had reduced their presence in Russia just last year after new laws were enacted that make truthful and independent reporting of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine much more difficult. Journalists who contradict the Kremlin risk imprisonment.

Gershkovich was aware of the dangers, but at the same time not a US journalist has been arrested on charges of espionage since the Cold War. In this respect, this case is exceptional and particularly significant. The US government will try to get the Wall Street Journal reporter released, but usually the earliest it can be done is after a conviction.