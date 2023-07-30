Espoch students shared the Neuroeconomics-Neuroemotions research project

EDUCATION

The current municipal administration chose to promote tourism as a basic and strategic sector of the economic development of our canton, since it contributes substantially to improving the economic income of business owners, locals, entrepreneurs and more actors involved in tourism. In this way create new jobs.

Socialization of the results of the Neuroeconomics and Neuroemotions Research project.

On Wednesday, July 26, at the City Museum, the results of the Neuroeconomics and Neuroemotions Research project were shared, for the economic reactivation of the Guano canton after the Covid 19 pandemic. The purpose is based on meeting the objectives of the investigation. At the event were María Elena Espín, coordinator of the ESPOCH Business Administration career, Patricio Mantilla, rector of the UE Alfredo Pérez Guerrero; Francisco Hidalgo, Juan Hidalgo, Edgar Herrera and Milton Bravo, councilors, Rosa Tacuri, director of Social Development; Miguel Guamán, director of tourism; Marlene Barba, Liliana Funes, Luis Quishpe and Santiago Trujillo, ESPOCH teachers. The study consisted of analyzing the sources of information and the emotional reality of the inhabitants of the Guano canton, biometric methods, techniques and equipment were applied to measure emotions in people, carry out a technical analysis with real figures, present a management plan Post-pandemic emotions and thoughts that allow economic reactivation in merchants and the population of the canton, through neuroeconomics and neuromotions. The presented research intends to apply concepts, generate creative strategies that affect tourist decision-making, from sensory and brain processes to the final customer experience.

