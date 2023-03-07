Around noon, the Essen police, the fire brigade and the rescue service received the emergency calls. A traffic accident occurred on Frintroper Strasse in the Schönebeck district. On site, the emergency services then see that a school bus and a tram on line 105 have collided.

Eight children and a bus driver injured

24 children between the ages of nine and ten were sitting on the bus with their class teacher. Eight of them had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries, as did the bus driver.

There were only two passengers on the tram. They were both unharmed. The police are now investigating how the accident happened.