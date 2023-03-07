Home News Essen: accident with school bus and tram – Ruhr area – news
News

Essen: accident with school bus and tram – Ruhr area – news

by admin
Essen: accident with school bus and tram – Ruhr area – news

Around noon, the Essen police, the fire brigade and the rescue service received the emergency calls. A traffic accident occurred on Frintroper Strasse in the Schönebeck district. On site, the emergency services then see that a school bus and a tram on line 105 have collided.

Eight children and a bus driver injured

24 children between the ages of nine and ten were sitting on the bus with their class teacher. Eight of them had to be taken to the hospital with minor injuries, as did the bus driver.

There were only two passengers on the tram. They were both unharmed. The police are now investigating how the accident happened.

See also  Castelfranco, fifty-year-old owner of a bar and employee beaten by drunk customers

You may also like

Lenín Moreno will request asylum in Paraguay in...

Chapinero will be impacted by the construction of...

Mayor of Marburg agrees to stop protests with...

Provisional detention for a young man who intoxicated...

They sign an agreement with Japan to bring...

“Give everyone a fright” with COVID variant

Team time trial at Paris-Nice at Jumbo-Visma

Authorities find the four missing Americans in Tamaulipas,...

The Colombian peso rebounded in international markets

Suspected of corruption: raid on the real estate...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy