food-elderly food.

At an intersection in Altenessen, pedestrians have repeatedly been hit and seriously injured. That should change now.

Truck driver drives twelve-year-old, car driver hits young people head-on, e-bike driver hit by car: accidents that the police have all reported in the past three years from the Wilhelm-Nieswandt-Allee/Karlstraße intersection in Altenessen. The victims were always badly injured. Now the city is reacting and is having the problem intersection in the north of the city rebuilt.

Pedestrians turning left overlooked: the reason for accidents at a problem intersection in Essen

“The accidents were mainly recorded between cars coming from Karlstrasse and turning left into Wilhelm-Nieswandt-Allee and pedestrians crossing Wilhelm-Nieswandt-Allee in an east-west direction,” the city said . The reason is that the cars turning left noticed the pedestrians who were heading towards Altenessener Straße too late.

“It’s been a long process,” says police spokesman Pascal Schwarz-Pettinato. There were also accidents in 2014 and 2015. Now the crossing should be safer. This was decided by the Committee on Transport and Mobility.

It is planned that the central islands of Wilhelm-Nieswandt-Allee will be rebuilt in such a way that the speeds of car traffic turning left from Karlstraße into the wide Wilhelm-Nieswandt-Allee will be reduced. In addition, it is planned to move the stop lines of the left-hand turning lanes, which direct car traffic from Karlstrasse to Wilhelm-Nieswandt-Allee, much further forward. This would allow drivers to see pedestrians better – and vice versa.













Situation for cyclists should improve at Essen’s problem intersection

The crossing conversion should also improve the situation for cyclists at the site. The cycle path on Wilhelm-Nieswandt-Allee is part of the main route network of the city of Essen and the regional cycle route network. Cyclists are currently supposed to ride on a cycle path parallel to the footpath. In the future, bicycle traffic on Wilhelm-Nieswandt-Allee in both directions before the Wilhelm-Nieswandt-Allee/Karlstraße intersection will first be directed onto the street via ramps and, after crossing the intersection, back onto the cycle path parallel to the footpath.





Is that really more comfortable for two-wheelers? Mirko Sehnke, chairman of the General German Bicycle Club in Essen, knows that cyclists generally feel safer on the existing cycle path than on the street. The solution proposed here therefore takes some getting used to. But: “Cyclists on the road are better in the driver’s field of vision,” explains Sehnke. This means that the new solution is the safer one. The new bike lanes on the road should be identified by red markings and be 2.10 meters wide.

The construction work is expected to last six months. During this time, the crossing will also be made barrier-free for pedestrians by means of a tactile guidance system. The ribs and dots on the ground can be felt by blind people with a stick and also provide orientation for visually impaired people. The “Karlstraße” night express bus stops are also to be made barrier-free in coordination with the Ruhrbahn. According to the current status, work is scheduled to begin in spring 2024. Cost according to the city: around one million euros.

[Essen-Newsletter hier gratis abonnieren | Auf einen Blick: Polizei- und Feuerwehr-Artikel + Innenstadt-Schwerpunkt + Rot-Weiss Essen + Lokalsport | Nachrichten aus: Süd + Rüttenscheid + Nord + Ost + Kettwig & Werden + Borbeck & West | Alle Artikel aus Essen]





Knowing what’s happening in Essen every day: Here for free WAZ food-Sign up for newsletter!

More articles from this category can be found here: Essen



