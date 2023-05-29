Essen: That’s what our editorial team’s readers’ breakfast was all about

Essen.

Our editorial team had invited readers to a breakfast – in the “Südtiroler Stuben” on Baldeneysee there was exchange, criticism and even a bit of praise.

Loads regularly the editorial office Loyal readers to get in touch with them – at the weekend there were 18 men and women from Essen who were able to enjoy an opulent buffet, the beautiful late spring weather and the best view of the water in the “Südtiroler Stuben” on Baldeneysee . Oh yes, and it was perhaps a little interesting for many.

The editors or the FUNKE media group not just to say thank you. No, it is much more about exchange. After all, an open ear for criticism, suggestions, and perhaps even praise never hurt.

What is annoying on the doorstep

It was about the big fundamentals: Why is there always so much bad news in the newspaper? Or we talked about daily topics, very close to the front door: the permanent construction site on the Nierenhofer Straße in the direction of Velbert, for example. How that tugs at the nerves of the residents. And why did we only report so negatively in Borbeck about the Weidkamp road being closed to cyclists? Why didn’t we report in detail about the good alternative route that the city has set up?

Answer to question 1: We also try to bring something positive. For example, stories of people who were helped on the street by strangers in an emergency and who want to say thank you. We know that topics like this are always very well received. But if the news were only full of beautiful stories, wouldn’t people become suspicious? Distrustful, because after all, the media also have another job – namely that of critical reporting? Answer to question 2: Yes, that’s right, we could have been more constructive when it came to cyclists in Borbeck, but maybe there wasn’t enough time for it in everyday editorial work.













A few insights that the internet gives us

Then there was the question: why have we recently been reporting in detail about the opening of restaurants and cafés? Answer: Because we noticed on our website that such texts are read a lot. Unlike on paper, with digital articles we can see exactly which texts are read and how often. And have come to the conclusion that many people are seriously interested in which gastronomic offers are available where. It’s that simple – because our job is to report on what interests you.





We talked about the role of the e-paper and experiences with it, took away the admonition not to make headlines too sensational, received praise for thorough coverage of last year’s property tax change. We talked about the differences between reading the newspaper on paper and on a mobile phone, and many readers took the message from the editors with them – almost a little surprised: Get in touch! If you have a topic, something that makes you happy or upset – bring it on! Not only can you write letters to the editor, you can also call us or send us an email. And we’re interested in everything that’s happening on people’s doorsteps. And we not only print letters to the editor, but a lot of tips that we getwe convert to topics.









