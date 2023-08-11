Essen: truck with excavator drives under the bridge and gets wedged

Eat. A truck was loaded with an excavator, then it drove into a railway bridge in Essen-Frillendorf – and got stuck. The police turned out.

It’s not the first truck to get stuck at the Elisenstraße railway bridge in Essen-Frillendorf: On Friday, August 11, it hit a truck loaded with an excavator. During the collision, the truck and its load became wedged in the bridge and was unable to drive forwards or backwards. Signs in front of the bridge reveal that it is 3.40 meters high.

Because of the accident, Elisenstraße had to be closed in both directions in the afternoon, resulting in traffic jams and delays in the middle of the rush hour traffic. There were also impairments on the Ruhbahn due to the accident under the railway bridge, buses of lines 154 and 155 drive locally.

Essen police look at the scene of the accident – ​​structural engineer arrives

The police were alerted at 1:38 p.m. The emergency services secured the scene of the accident immediately after their arrival. A structural engineer was also on the spot a little later to check the stability of the bridge, eyewitnesses reported. S-Bahn trains, it was said, could continue to cross the bridge.

At first it was unclear how to get the truck and excavator out from under the bridge. When asked by our editors, an officer from the control center reported that the Technical Relief Agency (THW) supported the police officers on site. In the end, it was apparently possible to activate the hydraulic arm of the excavator, after which the truck and its freight could be pulled out from under the bridge again. The truck’s tires are said to have been deflated. (no/yep)

The excavator on the back of the truck was badly damaged in the collision with the railway bridge.

