Essen: Two children are critically injured after falling from a window – Ruhr area – news

On Tuesday afternoon, a sixteen-month-old boy fell out of a hallway window of an apartment building between the second and third floors in Essen’s southern district. The toddler was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A special mattress was used to protect him from further shocks.

A few hours later, a four-year-old girl fell from the windowsill of a fourth-floor attic apartment in Essen-Altenessen. She fell from a height of more than ten meters directly onto the sidewalk.

Both children were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The police are currently assuming in both cases an accident. The parents are now being investigated for violating their duty of care and education.

We will report on this topic on June 21, 2023 on WDR television in the Ruhr local time at 7:30 p.m.

