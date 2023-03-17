Essen.

Marc Heistermann from the Ruhr Trade Association defended the car in the “Future Essen city center” debate. That left him alone on the podium.

Transport policy in Essen – there has been no other local issue that has caused the waves to rise so quickly for years, hard controversies are programmed. Moderator Christian Pflug then also promised a “boxing ring” on the podium at the fourth and, for the time being, last discussion event on the future of Essen’s inner city. “Mobile City” was the title, it was about the question of what means of transport the people of Essen use to get around and get to the city center – if they want to go there at all, which is no longer a matter of course for every citizen.

Around 55 percent of all journeys in Essen are still made by car

According to the last available survey from 2019, despite all the political efforts to turn the traffic around, 55 percent of all journeys in Essen are still made by car, around seven percent by bicycle, 19 percent by public transport and 19 percent on foot. In the Corona years, the number of bicycles is likely to have increased slightly, but car use probably remained at least stable, especially since the number of motor vehicles is still increasing slightly – nationwide as well as in Essen.

Debate: Simone Raskob, head of the transport department in Essen, Stephanie Dietz from the Office for Roads and Cycle Paths in Cologne and Marc Heistermann (Managing Director of the Ruhr Trade Association). Photo: Socrates Tassos / FUNKE Photo Services

Many citizens, it seems, do not want what the council politicians want, which wants to push back the car for environmental and climate policy reasons far into the Essen CDU. However, it should also be noted that, despite the pressure from the Green cooperation partner, rigorous interventions have so far been avoided, such as those considered appropriate by the red-green Senate in Berlin, which has since been voted out, including on the famous Friedrichstrasse. The bicycle street policy in Essen, for example, is an attempt to give preference to cyclists without crowding out motorists or provoking excessively long traffic jams through a lack of space.













Mobility researcher advised local politicians to take action against the will of many citizens

So what to do? Anne Klein-Hitpass, head of the mobility department at the German Institute for Urban Studies, advised politicians in Essen to take action in terms of transport policy, even against the will of many citizens: “It won’t work to please everyone,” she explained, and it wasn’t necessary either . An example from Vienna shows that critics changed their mind at some point once they understood the advantage of a car-free district. “Change breeds resistance, but that wears off.”





It’s not about banning driving, there are far more elegant ways, said Klein-Hitpass. For example, parking spaces could be made much more expensive or they could be completely abolished on the side of the road and replaced with cycle paths. “With good planning, you can make it uncomfortable for drivers.” But she didn’t want that to be understood as “education” of citizens, it was polemical.

Controversy over whether citizens should be ‘educated’

If education is by definition the attempt to change people’s behavior in a desired direction, the word describes the required procedure quite precisely. At least that’s how Marc Heistermann, Managing Director of the Ruhr Trade Association, saw it, who was the only one on the six-person panel to play the role of skeptic with regard to the brave new transport world that was being demanded. Both re-education and bans are inappropriate means, he said.

A lot of retail customers come to the city center by car, “and it is a fallacy to believe that they will come by bike in the future”. like Heistermann. He is not set unilaterally per car, but the city center must be “easily accessible for everyone”. In a metropolitan region in particular, it is particularly negligent if a city center wants to isolate itself from car traffic or want to pay too much for parking. “People then simply drive to a shopping center, where they can even park for free.”

Are retailers’ fears of a hit-and-run overdone?

Certainly there are cities that can charge high parking fees without people staying away. “If the offer is right, like around the Kö in Düsseldorf, you can do it,” says Heistermann. “But can we afford that in Essen?” he asked rhetorically. Heistermann was slightly annoyed by what he saw as the fleet-footed way in which mobility researcher Anne Klein-Hitpass portrayed the concerns of the retail trade as exaggerated. “This is about livelihoods,” says Heistermann. It is clear that experiments with an unclear or foreseeable negative outcome should be rejected. Klein-Hitpass, on the other hand, is convinced that the retail trade “systematically overestimates” the importance of car-driving customers.

Essen’s environmental and transport department head was also moderately critical of Marc Heistermann and other skeptics of a consistent traffic turnaround. She recalled that the city council had decided to reduce the share of car traffic to 25 percent by 2035 and in return increase the shares of bicycle traffic, walking and bus and train use to 25 percent each.

How far the Essen CDU is willing to go is not yet entirely clear

In this context, the Radentscheid, which the majority of the council supported, was an “event of the century” that she did not dare to hope to experience during her term of office. It is now her task to implement all of this, for which the Council has provided around 200 million euros. So far, it is unclear how far the CDU and Mayor Thomas Kufen in particular are willing to go to enforce measures if necessary against the public’s predominantly different choice of transport. Skids are known to dislike escalations.

Raskob described it as her “vision” to transform the now six-column Schützenbahn on the eastern edge of the city center into a park at some point. However, restrictive procedures require “majorities in politics”, which are not so easy to obtain in Essen. In this regard, the panelist Stephanie Dietz, head of department at the Office for Roads and Cycle Paths in Cologne, apparently has it easier. She also advised not to wait until everyone is convinced when it comes to traffic change. “We have to create a good offer for the environmental association.” In Cologne, in the densely populated districts, this is not politically controversial.

The moderator duo could have acted a little more neutrally

Finally, the usual experienced moderator duo, who could have been a little more neutral in this fourth round of the debate, wanted to know from Marc Heistermann whether he was now convinced that the traffic turnaround was the right one. The managing director of the retail association did not want to swear off his skepticism. So the bottom line on the podium was 5:1.

It is doubtful whether this reflects the mood in the citizenry. Of the approximately 150 listeners in the event hall of the FUNKE headquarters, every second person said they had traveled by car, which pretty much corresponds to the choice of means of transport otherwise practiced by the people of Essen. After all, two-thirds of those present can imagine a largely car-free inner city – whatever that means exactly.





