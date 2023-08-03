Essener travels the world – for a very special cookbook

Eat. Bastian from Essen travels the world to show the locals their favorite recipes. Why he even gave up his job for it.

When Bastian Kabuth travels, he has two main goals: He wants to get to know the local people – and their favorite foods. In Bangkok, a mother whose 16 children are all professional Thai boxers cooked pad cha pla duk, a spicy fish dish, for him. In Berlin, Rüdiger showed him how to prepare roulades with potato dumplings and red cabbage. And in Malaysia, a young couple served him nasi goreng.

Bastian Kabuth has a mission: He travels the world to get to know different smells, tastes and dishes – and to capture these experiences in videos. “The Global Cookbook” is the name of his project, for which he left his everyday life behind. Actually, the Ruhrpottler – he was born in Oberhausen and grew up in Essen – is a film and theater director.

Essener: “If I hadn’t become a director, I would be a chef”

But instead of staging plays on stage, he has been traveling in Asia for almost a year now, meeting and filming a wide variety of people while they are cooking. “My mother is a fantastic cook. I’ve always loved cooking too. If I hadn’t become a director, I would be a chef. That was always the only alternative in my life,” says the 36-year-old about his passion for cooking. His favorite foods include Mett rolls with onions, his mother’s Christmas goose – but also the international dishes that he got to know on his numerous travels.

Three years ago he had the idea of ​​creating a video cookbook that collects recipes from all over the world and at the same time shows the most diverse realities of life. But the corona pandemic thwarted his plans – for the time being. “Last summer I thought: now I really want to do it,” Kabuth remembers. He gave up his full-time position at the Freiburg Theater, where he now directs only one play a year.

In Vietnam, Bastian Kabuth from Essen met 20-year-old Chi (20). In her shared room in Da Nang she prepared a traditional meal for him.

Foto: Handout / The Global Cookbook

In August of last year he packed his camera, microphone and tripod in his suitcase and has been traveling the world full-time ever since. He has lived and filmed in a total of eight countries for a long time. His goal: to meet three different people in each country who will cook for him. Kabuth is traveling alone, knows neither anyone locally nor the language.

>>> Read here: Traveling alone as a woman: Carolin from NRW gives holiday tips

How does he still make it into strangers’ kitchens? “There is no recipe for this,” says Kabuth. But some tricks. He always starts in the capital to discover the country. There, on the first day, he gets into a bus or a tram, which he does not consciously choose, and drives to the last stop. “Then I force myself to get out and go for a walk. It’s incredibly exciting, because I can usually relate to people’s real lives with it. That doesn’t work in the tourist places. That’s why I always travel to remote regions of the country after the capital.”

Essen director: Problems as a man traveling alone

On the second day, he usually books a translator via an online platform so that he can really talk to people. “A translator is not only a door opener because of the language. As a man traveling alone, it’s sometimes hard to gain people’s trust. Especially when you are traveling in regions where there are otherwise no tourists. The translators help me to break through this barrier.”

Together with the translator, he goes for another walk in order to specifically address people who seem interesting to him. “First of all I have a normal conversation with them about their history and their everyday life. At some point I steer the topic to food and ask, for example: What is a local specialty that I should definitely try? If the person then starts to rave and also says that he likes to cook himself, I know that I have found my protagonist.”

For Bastian Kabuth from Essen, one of the most impressive cooks he has met: Queena (63) behind her stall at a central market in Malaysia.

Foto: Handout / The Global Cookbook

He then accompanies them for a day, shopping and cooking. “People make all the rules. I don’t change anything in everyday life, but try to be a shadow of their everyday life so that it’s authentic.” The people he films often invite him to their homes to cook for him there. A Vietnamese student prepared the tastiest dish so far for him on a hotplate in the middle of her small shared room: Thit Kho, caramelized pork belly with eggs. “Pork belly is one of the staple foods in Vietnam. Nobody likes it here in Germany, but people love it there,” says Kabuth.

During his travels he got to know many eating habits that initially sounded strange to him as a German. In Thailand, he ate fried chicken balls that seemed familiar at first. “Then I took a bite and there was cartilage in there. That struck me as odd. Something must be wrong, I thought. But then I was told that people love it because it’s nice and crunchy.”

Try new dishes – and leave your comfort zone

Getting involved with new things, leaving your own comfort zone: that’s what Kabuth is all about when travelling. And trying out new dishes is a particularly good way to practice that. “Why is it so loud in here? Isn’t it way too dirty on the market? Why are they eating something that would never be served here?”

For Kabuth, these are questions that one often asks oneself when one goes on vacation abroad. And it is precisely these questions that he wants to answer, he says: “So that we can understand other cultures better. And when you understand things, you don’t have to agree. But you can accept them more easily and then be more respectful of the reality of other people. Cooking connects us.”

>>> Read here: Long journey during parental leave – Dortmund couple gives tips

In his videos – which you can see on the website www.theglobalcookbook.com, which also lists all the recipes, can be viewed free of charge – so it’s not just about the dishes. Usually, the focus is on the chefs themselves, telling about their past, their everyday life and their fears and challenges. Kabuth’s aim is to open doors with the “Global Cookbook”. Not only to foreign kitchens.

Frequently read texts from the weekend:

More articles from this category can be found here: Weekend

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

