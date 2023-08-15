Essmar advances by 70% in the replacement of the sewerage pipe in Pescaíto

With the installation of 24 meters of pipe, of the 30 meters that are planned to be replaced, 70% progress has been achieved in the replacement of the pipe of the first section.

The Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta Essmar ESP, advances from positive way in the execution of the sewage replacement work in the Pescaíto sector; project that will benefit, with the strengthening of the infrastructure, about 500 users of calle 8 between carreras 6 and 7.

with installation of 24 meters of pipe, of 30 meters that are projected to be replaced, an advance of 70% in the replacement of the pipeline of the first section. Through an investment of approximately 200 million pesos, Essmar seeks to improve the quality of life of the inhabitants of the sector and ensure that they have a modern and resistant sewage system.

It may interest you: Positive balance of Essmar during the holiday weekend

To date, the necessary excavation and demolition have been carried out y removal of the pre-existing pipe and plate that were in a state of deterioration. It is expected that in the next few days the replacement of the pipe will be completed, to advance with the stabilization of the land that implies carrying out the earth movements, filling and compaction in order to proceed with the repair. of the pavement and the stabilization of the platform.

This replacement work is an integral part of the Improvement Plan executed by Essmar to guarantee the proper functioning of the sewage system in the city.

This replacement work is an integral part of the Improvement Plan executed by Essmar to ensure the proper functioning of the sewage system in the city. As this initiative progresses, Essmar is committed to transparency and citizen participation. For this reason, work groups continue to be held with the community, where they have honored the commitments agreed regarding the execution of the replacement work, the advances have been socialized and discussed future projects that will benefit all the inhabitants of the sector.

With these actions, the commitment of hundreds of Essmar employees who are willing to work to improve the provision of public services and add to the well-being of the Samarians.

It may interest you: Essmar optimizes public lighting in Santa Marta and rural areas

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

