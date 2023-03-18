Home News Essmar and the community come together to optimize the sewerage service
News

Essmar and the community come together to optimize the sewerage service

by admin
Essmar and the community come together to optimize the sewerage service

increase the service coverage of Alcantarillado in Santa Marta is one of the main objectives set by the District Public Service Company, Essmar reason for which, works continue to materialize that fulfill this important mission in the different sectors of the cityas is the case with Divine Child, where the installation of 50 meters of 8-inch pipes was carried out and the reconstruction of a manhol that allows ventilation, access and maintenance in the sector collector.

It may interest you: More than 140 neighborhoods will be affected by maintenance at the Mamatoco plant

The execution of this intervention benefited more than 100 industry users and it was carried out with the support of the community in a joint effort, in which both the Company and the residents provided materials for the installation of the sewerage networks and contributed with labor.

This work seeks to project a better provision of public services, always working in favor of the community and attending to its needs in a timely manner.

More information: Public lighting pole in poor condition is about to fall

The execution of this project in divine child is part of the strategies implemented Essmar and which are focused on projecting a better provision of public services, always working in favor of the community and attending to its needs in a timely manner.

Read more: Essmar advances in the repair and acquisition of the pump N.4 of the Cárcamo de la U

See also  Antonio Conte, Paolo Bonolis and Javier Zanetti identified at the Botinero exit in Milan: they violated the curfew for 15 minutes

You may also like

Are we really happy people?!

Conservative leaders from Ibero-America found the Libertad y...

60 years ago: why the first Beatles album...

‘Asani hat-trick’ promoted Gwangju, 5-0 win over Incheon...

They captured in Becerril a subject who would...

World: Discussion | Democracies under pressure: Strategies against...

The award-winning Mimi brings to the cinemas the...

Alarm for cracks in variant of Panamericana

The I-56 and S-189 are back!

Four smashes earned him as much as his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy