increase the service coverage of Alcantarillado in Santa Marta is one of the main objectives set by the District Public Service Company, Essmar reason for which, works continue to materialize that fulfill this important mission in the different sectors of the cityas is the case with Divine Child, where the installation of 50 meters of 8-inch pipes was carried out and the reconstruction of a manhol that allows ventilation, access and maintenance in the sector collector.

It may interest you: More than 140 neighborhoods will be affected by maintenance at the Mamatoco plant

The execution of this intervention benefited more than 100 industry users and it was carried out with the support of the community in a joint effort, in which both the Company and the residents provided materials for the installation of the sewerage networks and contributed with labor.

This work seeks to project a better provision of public services, always working in favor of the community and attending to its needs in a timely manner.

More information: Public lighting pole in poor condition is about to fall

The execution of this project in divine child is part of the strategies implemented Essmar and which are focused on projecting a better provision of public services, always working in favor of the community and attending to its needs in a timely manner.

Read more: Essmar advances in the repair and acquisition of the pump N.4 of the Cárcamo de la U