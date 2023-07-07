Essmar attended affectation in the Villa Leidy neighborhood

Once the optimal condition of the pipeline was confirmed, operators from the Aqueduct area proceeded to reconnect the network, which had been preventively disconnected.

Given the situation presented in the Villa Leidy neighborhoodproduct of the collapse of the high bridge in the sector, The Public Services Company of the District of Santa Marta, Essmar ESPimmediately ddeployed a technical team to deal with the affectation and verify the state of the aqueduct network that is installed on the right side of the infrastructure.

The validation carried out by the Essmar technical teamshowed as a result the absence of leaks in the 4-inch pipe in charge of transporting the aqueduct service to the Villa Leidy neighborhoodlocated in the town district 3 which at the time was attached to the right guaya of the elevated pedestrian crossing in an east-west direction.

Likewise, the The company was able to confirm that the fall of the structure of the pedestrian crossing It was due to the poor state of the left guaya in the east to west direction and not because of the pipeline as was asserted at the time. This could be validated by evidencing that the 4-inch pipe hanging on the right guaya did not suffer any damage, nor was it deteriorated.

Once the optimal condition of the pipeline was confirmed, operators from the Aqueduct area proceeded to reconnect the network, which had been preventively disconnected. These tasks made it possible to normalize the drinking water service to the entire Villa Leidy sector.