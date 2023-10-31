Essmar carries out preventive maintenance in Ebar Zuca for the holiday season

Santa Marta is preparing to receive the end-of-year holiday season, a time in which the influx of visitors increases significantly.

In order to ensure optimal delivery of sewer service during this crucial season, the Public Services Company of the District of Santa MartaEssmar, has announced the start of a series of maintenance works at the Ebar Zuca Wastewater Pumping Station.

These preventive maintenance works will be carried out in a estimated period of eight days and will include a thorough review and maintenance tasks on the pump and desanding system of the Ebar Zuca. The fundamental objective of these actions is Ensure the station is in optimal condition before the arrival of the high season at the end of the year.

The execution of these works not only seeks operational efficiency, but also contribute to the optimization of the sewage system in the region. This will not only improve the disposal of wastewater, but will also help prevent possible damage to areas near the Ebar Zuca. Sectors such as the southern corridor, La Paz, Bello Horizonte, Pozos Colorados, Bocasalinas, Zuana, among others, will directly benefit from these improvement efforts.

You may be interested: Voters flock to the Hugo J Bermúdez Educational Institution

The decision to carry out these works at a strategic time, just before the start of the holiday season, is a reflection of Essmar’s commitment to the community of Santa Marta. The company recognizes the importance of providing high quality public services, especially during high demand periods such as holidays.

Essmar seeks to maintain and continually improve the public service infrastructure in the region and is committed to ensuring that the holiday season in Santa Marta runs smoothly. Maintenance work on the Ebar Zuca are a sample of this commitment, demonstrating that the company is willing to do what is necessary to offer a quality service. First-class sewage that meets the most rigorous quality standards.

You may be interested: Santa Marta had little participation in the Territorial Elections

Share this: Facebook

X

