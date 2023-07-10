Home » Essmar collects 20 tons of waste in a post-consumer day
News

Essmar collects 20 tons of waste in a post-consumer day

This is a strategy that aims to promote proper management of post-consumer waste, so that it is subjected to differential management systems compared to waste of domestic origin.

The eighth great day of post-consumer waste collection ended with a positive balance in it District of Santa Marta, which is developed during the days 5, 6 and 7 of July of this year in the Inem Simón Bolívar District Educational Institution and in which a total of 20 tons of waste.

During the day, the collection of approximately 400 units was highlighted. of tires, more than 200 reflectors and 100 computersamong other waste such as batteries, refrigerators, printers and household appliances.

The activity was carried out in coordination with the National Association of Entrepreneurs of Colombia, ANDI and its group Retorna, who will be in charge of carrying out the disposal, treatment, use and/or transformation of this waste with the aim of preventing it from being taken to landfills, clandestine sites or thrown into water sources.

Likewise, more than 40 organizations were linked, such as Atesa, Civil Defense, National Army, Dadsa, Daabon, Firefighters, Cooempremac, Zero Waste, Induro Ice, Asorremacol, Caimec Corporation, Vision 30/30, Port Society, FenocoICBF, CI Tecbaco sa, Transportes BLS SAS, Duramos SAS, Consorcio Día Da, Conlus, educational institutions, Best Western hotel, La Milagrosa clinic and ESE Alejandro Próspero Reverend.

It should be noted that this is a strategy that aims to promote proper management of post-consumer waste, in order for them to be subjected to differential management systems and prevent the final disposal carried out jointly with waste of domestic origin or that this type of waste reaches rivers and seas.

