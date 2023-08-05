Essmar optimizes public lighting in Santa Marta and rural areas

The objective of these works is to increase the reliability of the public lighting system, ensuring its full operation.

The Public Services Company of Santa Marta Essmar ESP advances significantly with the preventive maintenance plan and corrections to public lighting infrastructurewith the aim of improving the reliability and guarantee the optimal functioning of the service in it District of Santa Marta and rural areas.

During the month of July, more than 30 corrective and preventive maintenance tasks were carried out on the sidewalks: Guachaca-New Port, Marquetalia, The Emerald, Perico Water, The Revolt, Cabins of BuritacaPaz del Caribe, Calabazo, as well as in Minca, El Campano and La Tagua. These interventions included cleaning and addressing of luminaires, adaptation of connections and repair of the ignition system.

Similarly, he put 25 lights in operation located in the roundabout of the 11 de noviembre neighborhood They were turned off and in poor condition. Records were cleaned, electrical connections adequacy, as well as, cleaning and addressing of luminaires.

The objective of these works is to increase the reliability of the public lighting systemensuring its full operation and thus contributing to the safety and well-being of residents of rural areas and the District of Santa Marta.

Essmar reaffirms its commitment to continue working for the improvement of infrastructure and public services in Santa Marta.

In this sense, Essmar calls on citizens to report any anomaly or problem they detect in the public lighting service.

