Essmar positive balance over the holiday weekend

Preventive maintenance was carried out in the Bastidas, Bellavista, El Rodadero and Pescaíto sectors, central network in Callejón del Correo, Historic Center sector.

The Public Services Company of the District of Santa MartaEssmar ESP, developed a deployment of operations ofintended to guarantee the provision of public services during the recent holiday weekendensuring the operation and quality of the aqueduct services, sewerage, public lighting and supervision of the cleaning service.

It may interest you: Santa Marta: the streets in poor condition and street dwellers everywhere

Sewerage: preventive and sand removal maintenance

During the festive weekend, Essmar carried out key actions for strengthening of the sewerage infrastructure. The activities included: cleaning of grates in the Ebar Norte Wastewater Pumping Station, preventive maintenance in the Bastidas, Bellavista, El Rodadero and Pescaíto sectors, central network in Callejón del Correo, Historic Center sectorwhich made it possible to prevent obstructions and ensure a constant flow of wastewater.

Likewise, it was carried out extension of networks for connection in Yucal, allowing greater coverage and accessibility to sewerage services. Honoring the commitment to the community regarding the operation of the Ebar Timayui Wastewater Pumping Station, a complete desanding of the Ebar was carried out, with the Guzzler team, specialized in suction, and attended to obstructions in the central networkas well as cleaning manholes in the sector.

Aqueduct: water supply and quality

Essmar launched actions to reinforce the distribution operations that are carried out in the city to guarantee the constant supply of drinking water during the holiday weekend.

The delivery of 2,208,000 liters of water was made by alternate meansIn addition, 48 purges were carried out at sampling points and hydrants, which allow maintaining the quality of the water and preventing possible problems in the distribution network.

Public lighting: more lighting in the city

It may interest you: Two new pumping equipment is put into operation at EBAR Norte

The Company preserved security through better lighting in different sectors of the citywith the development of different actions in the public lighting system.

127 tasks were carried out between preventive and corrective maintenance in the lights of Santa Martawhich included: cleaning and addressing of luminaires, adaptations of electrical connectionsregistry cleanings among other actions that allow for well-lit environments for all citizens.

These activities reflect the hard work and dedication of Essmar employees to maintain the efficient provision of public services and the commitment it has with the community of Santa Marta.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

